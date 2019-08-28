SHERIDAN — Athletes experiencing concussions is not new when it comes to athletics, but the response and understanding of concussions has greatly changed in the last two decades.

Sheridan High School athletic trainer Joanne Goss said the number of athletes experiencing concussions has not really changed in the past few decades, but the way the concussions are treated and addressed has changed.

Concerns about concussions mounted following former NFL players coming forward, revealing the dangers of what happens if a concussion is not handled properly and what lasting effect a concussion can have on the brain, Goss said.

To help determine when an athlete can return to action, Goss uses the Immediate Post-Concussion Assessment and Cognitive Testing. ImPACT is not used to determine if an athlete has a concussion, but determines when their cognitive functions are back to normal and it is safe for the athlete to return to action.

SHS used ImPACT for the first time in 2010, testing athletes in any contact sport. Cheerleaders also go through testing since they perform stunts and are in danger of receiving a blow to the head, Goss said.

ImPACT testing spread into the Sheridan community this year when Sheridan Physical Therapy offered free ImPACT testing to athletes playing fifth- and sixth-grade football, said Cheston Feaster, the physical therapist that helped organized the event. Any athletes competing in fifth- and sixth-grade football can receive a free ImPACT test. Children competing in other sports can make an appointment to take the test for $40.

“This is our first year doing the ImPACT testing for the youth football program,” Feaster said. “We contract with [Sheridan County] school district one and Sheridan College to provide athletic training services. They have been doing the ImPACT testing for a handful of years now. We saw the gap in the younger age that was not being reached with the concussion testing.”

Feaster said that providing the testing is a way to help provide a service in the community and ease any worries parents may have about signing their children up for football or other contact sports. Goss and Cheston said soccer is another sport where concussions can occur regularly.

Feaster said that it is important to properly to identify a concussion and have the athlete removed from the action to prevent Second-Impact Syndrome. SIS is when a person receives a second concussion before the brain has time to fully heal from the first concussion. This can lead to permanent damage and lifelong impacts.

With brains developing quickly at a young age, Feaster wants to protect the young minds as much as possible.

Part of protecting athletes from a concussion is learning more about it and increasing awareness.

“We know a lot more then we did 10 or 20 years ago,” Feaster said. “There is still so much that we do not know. Basically treating this carefully and with as much caution as we can… We know if you take a blow to the head you are going to have these symptoms that are going to show up on the surface that are going to be detectable. We are starting to learn when it is OK to go back. It is an ongoing process of research and what is really happening 10-15 years down the road.”

As the research is being developed, an increase in awareness in parents and students is helping with detecting signs of a concussion and getting the player to a medical professional.

SHS athletic director and former coach Don Julian said bringing awareness to concussions has been similar to when neck injuries were the big concern in football. For the past decade, Julian and Goss have discussed the signs and symptoms of concussions with parents and athletes during the annual meeting before fall sports start.

Common symptoms are headaches, dizziness, nausea, inability to concentrate, sensitivity to light and sound, heightened emotions and in extreme cases amnesia before or after receiving the concussion. Symptoms will vary; Goss described them as a snowflake, each one will be different.

Goss said a culture of peer care in high school athletics has grown. Players will approach her with concerns about a teammate who is showing signs of a concussion.

Recognizing a concussion right away allows the athlete to enter the concussion protocol sooner. Goss said the sooner the athlete starts protocol, the quicker the player returns to action. When an athlete tries to hide or play through a concussion, returning to the action takes much longer and that is when more serious side effects can occur.

When a player receives a concussion, they are required to go see a medical professional. Julian said three years ago WHSAA purchased secondary insurance to help with the cost of any medical appointments dealing with a concussion that occurred when the athlete was competing in a high school event.

Goss said players will sit and remain inactive until they can make it through a normal day of school with relative ease. Goss will then have the athletes perform light cardio work, monitoring them the entire time and if the symptoms increase cardio stops. Goss said research shows that light activity helps the athletes return faster and keeps them feeling better. An athlete that is used to activity and is suddenly shut down will start to feel unwell, Goss said. The light cardio keeps the athlete feeling better, helping the process.

Once an athlete is symptom-free for 24 hours, they will be allowed to do more strenuous exercises; if the symptoms do not resurface then the athlete will start performing sport-specific drills. After four days of no symptoms, the athlete is cleared to return to action.

Julian compared the protocol to the process of rehabbing a muscle. Players are not just thrown back into action. Instead, they are worked back into the process and their health is monitored.

Goss said she will work with the counselors at the high school to make sure students are set up to succeed in classes. This can be anything from making sure the students do not have to take a test immediately following a concussion or passing between classes before everyone else, helping reduce the noise surrounding the athlete.

“Fifteen-ish years ago I do not think there was much of an attitude towards concussion,” Feaster said. “You hit your head in a game, as long as you are awake and able to stand or walk you are going back in. That has definitely changed, drastically. Probably in the last 10 years, it has really changed.”

Concessions are taken seriously by players, coaches and parents in the Sheridan community. All the high schools administer ImPACT testing and now Sheridan Physical Therapy is offering services to younger athletes, ensuring the proper care is provided for athletes of all ages in Sheridan.