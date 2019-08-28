SHERIDAN — Sequel Youth and Family Services said additional cameras, window alarms and lighting have been placed around the Normative Services Inc. facility and other technology for nighttime monitoring will be added soon.

Sequel responded to inquires from The Sheridan Press via email Aug. 27. The organization said filling leadership positions like executive director and group living director with qualified employees has improved company culture at NSI.

Other planned improvements to the facility include permanently locked bedroom windows and delayed egress doors, pending licensing and approval from the fire marshal.

“We’ve been soliciting bids for the creation of a 10-foot-high, no-climb fence in multiple strategic locations around the property to best protect our neighbors,” the Sequel statement said. “We have reached out to multiple vendors and are acting with as much urgency as possible.”

Sheridan County Sheriff Allen Thompson said relations between the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office and Normative Services Inc. have been positive in the weeks since a community meeting Aug. 9 when community members shared concerns about their safety in proximity to NSI.

He said SCSO hasn’t received any calls for service to the NSI facility since the meeting.

Thompson said he is optimistic about the proposed improvements to the facility and new NSI executive director Clayton Carr’s seemingly proactive attitude toward improving community relations.

Sequel said new procedures intended to decrease truancy have been effective, with “walk-offs” from NSI houses down about 80% since the community meeting. Students are willingly escorted back to their houses when stopped.

“Sequel NSI is taking steps at many levels to protect our neighbors and our students,” Sequel said. “We believe a well-lit and monitored campus and clear boundaries are the first steps.”

Sheridan Mayor Roger Miller said he understands community concerns but also believes NSI is a good facility intended to help youth and their families lead healthier lifestyles.

“It is a concern for the community as a whole…In my understanding of it, it’s not a substantial fear-factor type of concern,” Miller said.

Miller said NSI is useful, necessary and offers students a positive alternative to incarceration. With access to education and more freedom than in a juvenile detention facility, students are offered a way to earn trust and grow.

“It’s a very useful and needed facility for any community,” he said. “It’s a much better system as a whole than throwing a kid in jail and locking them away, effectively.”

While the public sometimes bears the physical cost when students run away, the students are of low hazard to the community, he said.

NSI does not admit students who pose a known risk to the community and students who are repeatedly truant or exhibit serious behaviors like self-harm and aggression are removed from the facility, Sequel said.

“It is a great asset to our community to be able to work with people and to help them become better people, as opposed to letting them continue down a darker side of life — in reference to the prison system that they would otherwise go to,” Miller said.

Three Springs in Alabama

Three Springs was a Sequel Youth and Family Services facility in Madison, Alabama, before Madison City Council revoked the facility’s business license at a public hearing Aug. 14. All juveniles were relocated to other facilities within seven days of the closure.

Public reaction to events leading up to the Three Springs closure echo some of what Sheridan community members expressed as their concerns with the NSI facility. Sequel operates 44 youth facilities in 20 states.

“All Sequel programs and facilities are different,” Sequel said. “But they are all dedicated to the same goal: helping children who come from very challenging situations.”

Three Springs was a medium-risk secure facility for boys ages 12-18. Two juveniles fled Three Springs in 2017 and robbed and killed a 61-year-old construction worker, Van Johnson, who was working about a mile from Three Springs, Madison news outlets reported.

The Madison community expressed heightened concerns about procedures at the facility after that incident, Samantha Magnuson, communications specialist for the mayor’s office in Madison, Alabama, said.

Residents described a heavy police presence in the neighborhoods surrounding the facility when three juveniles fled the facility July 25. Residents said they carried guns to protect themselves when Sequel residents escaped, outlets reported.

The juveniles escaped by climbing a fence that wasn’t covered by barbed wire or video surveillance. After that incident, Madison City Council revoked their license, Magnuson said.

Sheridan residents at the meeting Aug. 9 described being alarmed by bright lights and phone calls in the middle of the night, indicating another student had fled the NSI facility.

County and Prosecuting Attorney Dianna Bennett said at the meeting she is concerned about what might happen to a student if they intruded on the property of someone with a gun, as they might not be recognizable as a juvenile in the dark.

Unauthorized use of a vehicle and property damage were the most serious crimes committed by NSI students who fled campus this year.

Community growth

Magnuson said Three Springs was established about 20 years ago. As Madison grew, the community expanded and became closer to the facility, she said.

The Madison community was vocal about wanting Three Springs’ business license revoked because of safety concerns after students escaped in July.

After a runaway incident earlier in the year, Madison City Council updated the conditions of the Three Springs business license to include security improvements, lock-down for all residents instead of only for juveniles referred by the Department of Youth Services and acting in good faith regarding law enforcement and the community, Magnuson said.

Three Springs initially complied with improvements and suggestions from the city and law enforcement, but the security breach in July led city councilors to abandon the idea of continuing to try to fix problems, Magnuson said.

She said the closure and relocation process has gone smoothly so far and Sequel has worked symbiotically with the city and other organizations.

“It couldn’t have played out better for the city,” she said.

Magnuson said the service Three Springs provided for the community was important but no longer suited a growing community.

Madison community leaders raised questions in 2017 about why juveniles sought to escape the facility in the first place. While individual reasons are unknown, one employee was charged with sexual misconduct with juveniles in 2017, around the time the construction worker was killed, Magnuson said.

“We can see that it may not have been the best facility for them,” she said.

Sequel said leadership changes are a big part of what will secure a better outcome at NSI than at Three Springs. New chief executive officer Chris Roussos and his leadership team are touring facilities and proactively addressing the needs of all stakeholders involved with each facility, the organization said.

“NSI is a part of the Sequel family, and we work every day to meet internal quality control and rigorous training standards to ensure that the care and support we provide our students is consistent with all best practices and reaches our own high standards of respect for our students’ dignity,” Sequel said.