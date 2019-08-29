Sheridan High School football’s offense will take the field this year without its leading rusher and top two leading receivers from a year ago.

But SHS head coach Jeff Mowry is not trying to replace Gatorade Player of the Year Parker Christensen.

“You will never replace a Parker Christensen,” Mowry said. “We have to adjust to the talent we do have. We may have lost Parker Christensen, but we have gained talent in other positions. We will run an offense that highlights the strength we do have.”

Sheridan will return senior quarterback Jacob Boint, who started last year as a junior and helped in taking the Broncs to the title game. This gives Boint experience in playoffs and a championship game, something Mowry said you cannot replace.

“Jacob is one of the smartest quarterbacks in the state. He makes the right decisions on offense,” senior Ryan Sessions said. “He will make the right choice and we will have a good season hopefully.”

Boint averaged 121.7 yards passing last year in an offense that was looking to run the ball, lining up with multiple running backs.

“Last year we felt like we had three good running backs, so we were in three back set quite a bit because that is where we felt our strength was as an offense,” Mowry said. “This year we are going to be more spread out, single back, because that is where our strength is. Garrett Coon is one strong running back and I have some receivers I am excited to see what they can get done this year.”

Coon, a senior, will be a three-year starter as a linebacker and was the second leading rusher for Sheridan a year ago. Coon rushed for 458 yards on 79 attempts and scored six rushing touchdowns last year for the Broncs.

“Coon has been getting better every single year,” senior Lowden Askins said. “I have been playing with him since flag football in kindergarten. He has been so passionate about football and that drives him to get better every day.”

Last year, opponents knew Christensen was probably getting the ball. Christensen touched the ball about a third of the time for Sheridan, allowing teams to key in on one player.

“Any time you can spread the ball around the field and make that defense spread out and not know who is getting the ball is a huge asset,” Mowry said. “Having someone like Jacob [Boint] that understands that really gives us the advantage going into the season. We are going to spread the ball and take what the defense gives us and highlight some of their downfalls.”

Sheridan will look to open the passing game up a little bit with Boint entering his second year at quarterback.

Mowry said Boint’s best asset is not his arm strength but his understanding of the offense and where the ball needs to go.

Sheridan relies on short passes to move the ball down the field.

“That short passing game is really critical,” Mowry said. “If we can’t complete those passes we are in trouble. That accuracy from the quarterback is really critical for our offense.”

Boint will have plenty of options when looking for a receiver, allowing Sheridan to distribute the ball all over the field.

“It’s really helpful because that gives us a lot of options and plays we can run,” said senior wide receiver Toby Jacobs. “That makes the defense have to be ready for everything. It helps to have a versatile offense and multiple people that can make plays.”

Jacobs is the top returning receiver for the Broncs, lining up in the slot receiver position.

“Toby is fast and super quick,” Coon said. “He runs his routes to a T and is a good runner. It is always easy to rely on him if there is a third down situation. You know he will run the best route and find every possible way to get open.”

Sessions and Askins will be Sheridan’s other inside receivers. Sessions and Askins are bigger receivers, guys that you throw the ball up to, Coon said.

“Ryan is just an animal,” Askins said. “He is always going hard on the field. He is always going to give 100% and when he is going up for a ball he is not going to let anyone take it from him.”

Mowry has three athletes battling for the two outside receiver spots. Senior receiver Wade Jacobs is looking to win one of those spots, as are juniors Caiden Martin and Kyle Meinecke. Mowry said he is excited about all three receivers and what they can accomplish as a unit.

Sessions said Wade Jacobs is a great route runner and one of the best on the team at getting open.

The offense is full of seniors, a group that has been playing football for a long time together. Askins said this has led to great chemistry between the players and will carry over to help the offense on the field this year.