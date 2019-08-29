Every year, the Sheridan Broncs have the common goal of winning a state title. This year is no different. After falling in the title game last season, an experienced group of linemen will help guide the Broncs on their quest to again don the crown.

“We came into last season with zero experience along the offensive line,” Broncs head coach Jeff Mowry said. “This year we return one starter, but we also return some depth and players that received key minutes last year.”

This experience will allow the offense to have a better start. Last year, Sheridan went scoreless in the first two quarters of the season opener against Rock Springs.

“You can’t really do anything yourself without an O-line,” senior running back Garrett Coon said. “So with them having experience, it will help me out a lot. They will make their blocks and they will be the ones to get the offense rolling.”

Bronc linemen are now used to the game at the varsity level. Senior lineman Ethan Johnson said the difference between JV and varsity is huge, literally. Players are a lot bigger and hit a lot harder. Johnson and the rest of the line now have experience taking on other varsity linemen after receiving playing time a year ago.

“With that experience a person knows what technique to use when you are going against a guy that is 6-4 and 300 pounds when you weight 170,” Johnson said. “It helps with that mindset and technique.”

Technique is extremely important to linemen. It is not just about hitting harder or being stronger, so Sheridan focuses on precision with footwork.

“It is really important for Sheridan because our guys are not big; I am 202 pounds and 5-9 at the most,” Johnson said.

“Other schools are bigger than us. Technique is important for everyone, but for us, we are smaller. We don’t have the strength or the size, so we need to make up that difference with speed and technique.”

Experience helps linemen understand what they need to do against each player and scheme. Although Sheridan practices every day, game time situations are completely different.

Senior lineman Joel Sayer said to be a lineman you need to have a tough mentality and be ready to hit every play. Coaches have told senior lineman Nick Gale that the best rep is a physical rep and the second best rep is a mental rep.

“Offensive and defensive line is muscle memory,” Sayer said. “It is something that takes time. We simplify it down that there are only six steps. It is something you have to do every day to get good at. It takes us two or three years to get good enough to play at the varsity level. It’s all technique and muscle memory.”

Once that technique and muscle memory is built, lineman will be able to move through their steps with less thought. Linemen must react and play quick; any hesitation can lead to a lineman getting beat, Sayer said.

“Offense and defensive line is the No. 1 part of the team,” Johnson said. “If your line does not drive the defensive line off the ball to run up the middle, you go nowhere. If they don’t block a guy on the pass, the quarterback gets sacked. It is probably the most important job on the team.”

Experience also brings a new mindset for the linemen. Nothing is new and everyone can focus on the task at hand, Sayer said. Experience has allowed him to block out any crowd noise or distraction and just worry about the current play.

Mowry said he will rotate about eight linemen, with most playing offense and defense. Rarely does a Bronc only focus on one side of the ball.

While offensive and defensive sides both require technique and toughness, the approach is slightly different. Johnson said O-line is more technical with sound fundamentals.

“Defense is a lot more like butting heads,” Johnson said. “It is more of a meat head mentality. Whatever it takes to maintain your gap. You still have technique but it is not as technical as offensive line.”

When playing offensive line, Sayer said you do not want to go too fast.

“With the O-line you sometimes have to slow things down,” Sayer said. “When you get too eager you can get your weight forward or little things here and there, and you won’t perform as well.”

Sheridan linemen know the offense will be counting on them to open running lanes for Coon and keep quarterback Jacob Boint upright in the pocket on their way to the state title game.

