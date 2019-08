Previous View Larger Image SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE Monday • Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 600 block of Marion Street, 10:20 a.m. • Fire on ground, 50 block of West Work Street, 7:22 p.m. GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT Monday • Vehicle fire, Interstate 90 eastbound, mile marker 29, 12:30 p.m. ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE Monday • Medical, North Dome Street, 8:43 a.m. • Medical, Avoca Court, 9:22 a.m. • Trauma, Marion Street, 10:21 a.m. • Trauma, Heartland Road, 11:15 a.m. • Medical, West Fifth Street, 1:16 p.m. • Assist, West 12th Street, 2:57 p.m. • Trauma, Decker Road, 3:38 p.m. • Trauma, Mydland Road, 4:08 p.m. • Medical, Sugarland Drive, 11:25 p.m. SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL Monday • No admissions or dismissals reported. SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT Monday • Suicidal subject, Marion Street, 12:23 a.m. • Alarm, burglar, Coffeen Avenue, 4:09 a.m. • Suspicious vehicle, East Brundage Lane, 4:16 a.m. • Traffic complaint, Victoria Street, 6:24 a.m. • Death investigation, North Dome Drive, 8:41 a.m. • Dog at large, Badger Street, 9:33 a.m. • Medical, Marion Street, 10:20 a.m. • Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 10:26 a.m. • Damaged property, South Sheridan Avenue, 11:15 a.m. • Threats cold, North Gould Street, 11:18 a.m. • VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 11:21 a.m. • VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 11:22 a.m. • Fraud, North Main Street, 11:47 a.m. • Animal found, North Main Street, 11:50 a.m. • Parking complaint, West Brundage Street, 12:22 p.m. • Parking complaint, North Main Street, 12:42 p.m. • Welfare check, Harrison Street, 1:13 p.m. • Warrant service, West 13th Street, 1:33 p.m. • Warrant service, Avoca Place, 1:44 p.m. • DUS, Highland Avenue, 1:42 p.m. • DUI, citizen report, Whittier Street, 2:22 p.m. • Suspicious circumstance, Skeels Street, 2:33 p.m. • Dog at large, Dana Avenue, 2:39 p.m. • Theft of services, South Canby Street, 3:29 p.m. • Hit and run, Coffeen Avenue, 4:29 p.m. • Dog at large, Dunnuck Street, 4:51 p.m. • Shoplifting, East Brundage Lane, 5:01 p.m. • Fire ban violation, West Works Street, 7:22 p.m. • Alarm, burglar, South Main Street, 8:55 p.m. • Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 9:24 p.m. • Missing person, North Main Street, 9:31 p.m. • Welfare check, Airport Road, 9:32 p.m. • Suspicious circumstance, Mydland Road, 10:40 p.m. • Alarm, burglar, Bruce Mountain Road, 11:33 p.m. • Suspicious vehicle, North Main Street, 11:54 p.m. • Noise complaint, Adair Avenue, 11:56 p.m. SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE Monday • Suspicious vehicle, Red Grade Road, 12:13 a.m. • Assist agency, Willow Street, 7:39 a.m. • Animal incident, Woboda Lane, 11:57 a.m. • Suspicious circumstance, Dayton, 12:13 p.m. • Vehicle fire, I-90 eastbound, mile marker 29, 12:30 p.m. • Traffic complaint, Choke Cherry Lane, 4:17 p.m. • Warrant service, West 13th Street, 4:20 p.m. Arrests Monday • Niki Reid, 31, Buffalo, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SCSO • Danielle A. Ross, 26, Sheridan, possession of controlled substance, circuit court, arrested by SPD • Brent W. Todd, 41, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO • Christopher D. Wenn, 36, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD Jail Daily inmate count: 65 Female inmate count: 10 Previous day book-ins: 5 Previous day releases: 4 Staff Reports | Aug. 27, 2019 | By Share this news... Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email About the Author: Staff Reports The editorial staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan, Wyoming, and the surrounding region. News tips and information may be sent to news@thesheridanpress.com. Related Posts Reports

