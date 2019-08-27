GILLETTE — Hundreds of locked out Blackjewel LLC Wyoming coal miners are wondering when or if they’ll be called back to work at the Eagle Butte and Belle Ayr mines in Campbell County.

What they may not have to wonder about after Saturday is the status of their health insurance. That’s because the company has filed a motion with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court to terminate its medical insurance as of the end of the month, which is Saturday. Because Blackjewel is seeking to terminate the medical plan it bought under Revelation Energy, employees are not eligible to continue their coverage under the Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act of 1985, commonly called COBRA.

A notice to workers suggests they move their health coverage to plans offered by spouses or other family members, or buy it off the federal Health Insurance Marketplace. If choosing the latter, employees must enroll within 60 days from the time they lost their job.

That raises a question for the 1,700 workers who have been locked out of their jobs since July 1, including nearly 600 in Wyoming. While the company has maintained it never fired those workers, they have been denied access to their jobs and haven’t been paid in 57 days. Many also have already filed for and have been receiving unemployment benefits.

What that could mean is that for many, they may only have a few days to enroll in the federal marketplace instead of a couple of months.

“After 60 days, your special enrollment period will end, and you may not be able to enroll, so you should take action right away,” Revelation Energy says in a statement to Blackjewel workers.

By The Gillette News Record

Via Wyoming News Exchange