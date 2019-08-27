SHERIDAN — The annual shopping spree for back-to-school supplies can be a celebration of a new year for families. But for others, making sure their child is equipped for a new year can be a burden. Sometimes a new pair of shoes is a trade off for a warm meal on the table.

The local neighborhood group, Sheridan Neighbors Helping Neighbors, has been trying to aid parents in the community who feel the additional pressures of preparing children for the next nine months in a classroom.

The group has gathered 50 backpacks with tools for the classroom that cost between $60 to $80 for elementary and middle school students and $200 for high school students, said Penny Goodman, the creator of Sheridan Neighbors Helping Neighbors.

The backpacks are for students from kindergarten to seniors in high school. The bags themselves were purchased by an anonymous donor in the group and all of the supplies have been donated or purchased with donated funds.

“It’s everything they need for a second-grader at Coffeen and a high-schooler in life skills class,” Goodman said. “Everything will be put in the backpack that child is required to have for that particular teacher in that particular class.”

Penny Goodman has experienced living paycheck to paycheck while raising two boys. She understands the sacrifices and the pressures parents feel while providing for their own. This is how she started the local neighborhood group on Facebook.

“Speaking from personal experience, when my kids were in school and we were low income, it was very stressful to me,” Goodman said. “I had two sons that were two years apart in school and it was very difficult to get both of them what they needed, especially in the higher grades; and that’s been so long ago so I’m sure it’s an even bigger hardship now because teachers require so much more.”

Sheridan Neighbors Helping Neighbors is not a nonprofit, but an organization that seeks community members in need to aid them directly. Anyone can donate to the group and the organization will disburse the donations accordingly to families who voice immediate needs.

The group accepts gift cards to restaurants, local grocery stores, gas cards and anything from which a family might benefit.

Jennifer Roseman, a resident from Sheridan, has been donating back to school items to local churches.

“I can’t help but cringe when I walk into Walmart and see all the back-to-school goods,” Roseman said. “It’s not a fond memory for me growing up, being the only kid without trendy folders and having to borrow a pencil on the first week of classes was so embarrassing.”

Roseman said she feels like the churches are a viable option to donate to because families have an open line of communication into the community, at least when she was a child.

“It doesn’t have to be much,” Roseman said. “Kids just need the basics.”