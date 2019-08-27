The newsroom is fully staffed now, and I’m eager to start rolling on some big ideas we’ve been holding for such a time as this. Before we do, though, new members must first become acquainted with the city.

That’s because we’re all transplants in the newsroom at The Sheridan Press. What is usually a hush-hush word in the Sheridan County area, we celebrate diversity at The Press, to which I hope the Sheridan community will see as a benefit rather than a deterrent to reading your local news. Let me tell you why by introducing you to the people who are bringing you the news each day.

Kristen Czaban

Most know the name, as our publisher has been around the longest in the newsroom at a mark of more than 11 years. While most wouldn’t consider her “from Sheridan,” she knows the majority of ins and outs of the landscape, from the date, time and location of each community monthly meeting to the best spots to pitch a tent in the Cloud Peak Wilderness.

Michael Illiano

Originally hailing from New Jersey, Michael has covered every topic you can think of that would relate to our city, county or state governments. He loves big concepts and is the master word crafter when it comes to breaking down complex systems — blockchain, for example — into readable articles. I’m sure he could spout off the nitty gritty details of a council meeting at any point during the week, too.

Matthew Gaston

The face most people see is the man most recently hailing from Denver, although he could name several other states in which he’s lived. The well-traveled photographer is the person grabbing those precious photos of you, your children, your grandchildren and, his personal favorite, your dog. The knowledge this guy has about cameras is lengthy, as is his ability to make the most mundane event entertaining.

Joel Moline

Our sports guy is the most “local” of the crew, being born and raised in Laramie. While his hometown may be as much of a sting for locals as bringing in a Coloradoan, he’s mentioned numerous times how grateful and excited he is to cover the trio of Football Capital teams in Sheridan County — Sheridan, Big Horn and Tongue River high schools. He feels at home at Arvada-Clearmont and brings a natural love for The Pokes along with him, complete with a Josh Allen bobblehead.

Allayana Darrow

This “Califorgonian” native — raised on the California/Oregon border — claims the second-most distant hometown, with recent roots in western Washington. The crime-savvy recent grad brings a healthy serving of western culture with her as well as a fresh education. Even with a full plate and a beat that could make Bob Ross create a dark and moody canvas, she’s eager to learn and adamant about accuracy.

Daniel McArdle

Our newest member — also most recently hailing from Colorado but originally from Connecticut — no doubt feels like he belongs in Sheridan despite the “greenie” label. A climber outside of the office and in-depth researcher on the clock, Daniel will cover the gamut of school activities and sports events alongside Joel throughout the school year. An Air Force veteran and avid outdoorsman, he’s sure to integrate well into the Sheridan community.

I introduce everyone individually to help orient you to the people behind the paper but also to advocate for the transplants. The conversations surrounding “transplants” or those non-native to Sheridan are many but sometimes have a negative tone.

I’m included in that mix, originally hailing from southern Colorado. I’ve been apologized to and scoffed at when I say Sheridan is a miniature version of Fort Collins, which I believe is a positive thing as the culture of Laramie’s rival city is one of open-minded, kind people who love the outdoors and are fairly well-educated.

I happened upon Sheridan and moved up here strictly for the job, but because of that I’ve found a forever home. I met my husband (also a transplant), became involved in a church community and spend time traversing the Bighorns and building connections with local schools to help integrate students into the world of journalism through internships. Sheridan is home.

Allayana said it well when she mentioned intentionally choosing Sheridan as her home when the newsroom was discussing the diversity of the team. Many of the 18,000 that make up the county’s population likely hailed from other places, but like Allayana, intentionally chose Sheridan as home.

I hope you’ll warmly invite them into our community and share in the true blessing of diversity.