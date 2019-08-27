SHERIDAN — The community is invited to say farewell to the 2019 WYO Rodeo royalty and welcome the 2020 WYO Rodeo royalty at the WYO Rodeo Royalty Coronation and fundraiser Sept. 7 starting at 5:30 p.m. at the The Brinton Museum at 239 Brinton Road.

Tickets are $25 per person or $350 to be a Royal Sponsor, which includes a table of eight, two bottles of wine and special recognition. Cocktail hour will be from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dinner will be catered by The Brinton Bistro and served at 6:30 p.m. The program will start at 7 p.m.

The evening will also include a silent auction for items donated by local businesses and artisans, and dancing to live music by the Craft Brothers.

Tickets can be purchased at Farm Bureau Insurance, 134 S. Main St., or by calling Jennifer at 307-751-6216.