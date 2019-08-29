Children in the Tongue River Valley dream of the day they will wear green and white as they run along the sidelines pretending to cradle the winning catch. Parents’ voices become hoarse under the Friday night lights. Community members line the road trailing the mountain and create what resembles a celebration song of horns honking through the valley. Come rain, wind, shine or freezing temperatures, the stands will be filled with fans from multiple generations.

This is the culture of small town Dayton, Wyoming. This is the culture that was created by four men’s bond and their love for the game.

Steve Hanson, Tyler Hanson, Scott Orchard and C.J. Scholl have created a dynamic relationship between classrooms and each sport they coach separately.

“You have to learn how to walk together by walking together,” said Steve Hanson, Tongue River head coach. “Sometimes I joke that I see coach Orchard more often from August to May than I do my own wife.”

Steve Hanson has coached alongside with Orchard, the assistant coach for six years now in football, indoor track and outdoor track. Tyler Hanson, assistant football coach, focusing on linemen and head boys basketball coach has been assisting for four years and teaches next door to Steve Hanson. Scholl is the newest addition to the team, who assists with the running backs and is the head wrestling coach.

“Our relationships don’t start and end when practice starts and I think the boys see that,” Steve Hanson said. “One of the biggest things we want when the boys walk away from our program is ‘Did they learn to work together the way we did?’”

The TR senior football players have developed a rich relationship with one another. The boys claim they spend most of their free time together competing in basketball, wrestling, indoor and outdoor track. When practice is over, they go camping, fishing and snowboarding together the moment they have a free weekend.

“Our biggest thing among each other is we expect if you’re gonna put the jersey on, you have to put the effort in,” said Marcus Sharp, senior and starting offensive lineman. “If you’re not showing up every day, are you going to be putting your best out on the field every night? We don’t want to doubt anyone’s reliability and we want to keep each other accountable.”

All nine of the current seniors agreed the level of play the coaches ask for and pressure they place on the team is high but isn’t unattainable.

“We’re lucky because we’ve been in the same program for four years now,” said Cade Reish, a starting senior. “The expectation for us when we came in as freshmen was to win, so we knew what hard work looked like right away.”

The seniors are all looking forward to stepping into their leadership roles and to leave a lasting impression on younger Eagles.

“We want all the younger kids to work hard because this could be their first or second year and you might not be starting but good things will happen if they’re willing to listen, work hard and stay committed to the program both on and off the field,” Sharp said.

Reish said when his class was younger they had a really good seniors. “We want to pass that down the vineyards and accept that role and teach the younger kids as much as my friends did when I was a freshman,” Reish said.

Senior starting safety Kyle Breen added that the team has a couple of juniors that are going to be good leaders in the future, so they want to pay forward what the seniors did when he was younger.

The four coaches all agreed they hope to lead by example to create young men when they hang up their helmets at the end of the day.

“Football is not a barometer or a predictor on whether or not you’re going to be a good man in your life,” Hanson said. “But if you can get good at the things that make football a unique sport in its toughness, its dedication, you’ll absolutely be successful.”

“It’s a tale as old as time; we’re using sports to develop character, we’re just using football as our vehicle to get there,” Orchard said.

It’s clear while watching all four men interact with the kids that they aren’t here for the paycheck or even for their love of the game. They are here to develop young men by the time they take jerseys off for the last time.

“The best part about coaching is watching previous players come back as good husbands, good fathers and good men of work,” Hanson said. “That’s the message we preach everyday.”