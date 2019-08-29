Three years ago, the current seniors of the Tongue River High School football team felt the heartbreak of leaving War Memorial Stadium at the University of Wyoming as state runner-ups. They finished their first high school football season almost like a fairytale. But instead, Pine Bluffs defeated them in the last run of their season, causing the last walk off the field to register as a bitter memory. They embraced their teammates, their brothers, their coaches, family and friends with tears down their faces and their heads hanging knowing they would not return as 11 seniors graduated.

Now, the TR seniors have a vendetta they want everyone to know about.

“We’re gonna fight ‘til hell freezes over and then we’re gonna fight ‘em on the ice,” said Marcus Sharp, a senior and offensive lineman.

After being the first class to complete four full years in Steve Hanson’s football program, they’ve dedicated blood, sweat and even a few tears to rebuild the legacy that is TR football. They want the title for themselves, their families and anyone who bleeds green. This is a goal they’ve been quietly working on since sitting on the varsity bench as incoming freshmen, and they have decided this year their hard work will come to fruition.

“We’ve gone to Chadron’s football camp six or seven times over the years and I would say this was the most competitive we’ve showcased,” head coach Steve Hanson said. “They’re here for a second beginning.”

Hanson worked as an assistant under John Scott for five years; together they appeared in two state championships. This is Hanson’s third year as head honcho and he’s eager to see the seniors work put to the test. After their run at the state title in 2016, the Eagles went 2-6 and 3-5.

“Sometimes it was tough going to practice every day, hoping for the best in the game and it not coming out the way you wanted it to, then the next week you do it all over again,” said Cade Reish, senior and starting safety.

“We knew it was going to be a big drop off immediately, but hopefully this is going to be our comeback year,” Sharp said. “We started to really mesh at the end of the year last year, which propelled us into some wins, which kind of reminded us what winning is like. So we want to pick up where we left off last year and start strong.”

TR has only graduated three football players since their state champion runner-up team in 2016. This year they debut nine seniors who have completely engulfed themselves in the team.

“We do everything together,” senior and starting running back Kyle Breen said. “A lot of us do indoor, basketball, outdoor, ski, camp, fish. We’re always together.”

As the TR coaches begin to analyze their roster, they have basic expectations of each position.

“My expectations of our running backs is to find 5 yards. Our goal isn’t to know every play, that’s the expectation. Now I want to fight for every yard we can get and if we can do that we can march down the field and the better the line will be,” said CJ Scholl, assistant coach.

“Every time I watch our guys I always see a bunch of selfless guys that just want to make their team better and they’re willing to do whatever to make things happen,” assistant coach Tyler Hanson said. “We only graduated one lineman last year so we have a lot of guys who can turn on both sides of the ball.”

The only senior who graduated last year was quarterback, Luke Stutzman. Daie’n Bear Don’t Walk, a senior, will fill his shoes.

“Luke’s a tough kid to replace because Luke was a team guy, a hard worker, a tremendous leader and really smart — but we had never played quarterback,” Hanson said. “Daie’n can see and diagnose things faster than Luke could last year because he’s only ever played quarterback; he’s got a tremendous arm and he’s just sneaky athletic.”

Assistant coach Scott Orchard said the Eagles run more than pass.

“A lot of times what we’ve seen in the past that we can’t fall asleep when the time comes to make a play. I want to sustain a block and when the time comes, get their hands on that ball and make a play,” Orchard said.

As the start of the season approaches, the mindset of the men in green is clear. They have set their sights on a spot in the playoffs and if they’re still alive in November, they will fight without mercy for the 2019 state championship banner.