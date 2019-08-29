For the past two seasons, the Big Horn Rams have lit up the scoreboard and led 1A football in offense.

Orchestrating the no huddle, run-pass option offense for the Rams is Quinn McCafferty, entering his third year as the starting quarterback. As a starter, McCafferty has participated in two state title games, winning the most recent one, and has a record of 20-2.

“Quinn is the type of kid that will always be prepared for a game,” said Kirk McLaughlin, Big Horn’s head coach, “He has a great work ethic. He has grown every year, from freshman through senior year. He has gotten so much better and I can’t wait to see what he can do his senior year.”

McLaughlin said McCafferty might be given more reins entering his senior year, enabling him to make changes at the line of scrimmage. McLaughlin is willing to give McCafferty these responsibilities since he knows the offense about as well as the coaches do.

“Definitely big knowing I have the trust of the coaches, but at the same time I trust them to call the right plays,” McCafferty said. “They are going to study just like we do and they are a great coaching staff. They know how to make us successful each week.”

MaCafferty’s teammates also recognize his knowledge of offense.

“It’s kind of crazy, if someone on the field does not know the play, [McCafferty] can tell them exactly what to do,” said junior Carson Bates. “It helps a lot having someone who knows what to do, and it gives everyone confidence.”

Big Horn’s offense requires the quarterback to make good decisions and adjust to what the defense is showing. A quarterback in this offense needs to have a high football IQ.

“Quinn is one of the smartest quarterbacks in the state,” said senior Will Pelisser. “He has his reads and he knows what he is doing.”

McCafferty likes the flow of the RPO offense. It allows Big Horn to run a lot of different plays from different formations, yet it has a simplicity to it that allows the same plays to be run from different formations.

Between his sophomore and junior seasons, McCafferty increased his completion percentage from 60% to 63.4%. He had the second-best completion percentage across all levels of 11-man football in 2018. McCafferty did see a slight drop in total yardage, but he increased his yards per completion and the number of passes he threw for touchdowns.

McCafferty will have playmakers returning around him, but the linemen tasked with keeping his jersey clean will look a little different. Big Horn lost three starters along the offensive line: Isaac Pierce, Seth Mullinax and Jaxon Parker. Mullinax was named to the 1A All-State team and named Lineman of the Year in 1A; Parker was also an All-State player.

The good news is Big Horn returns two All-State linemen in Cutler Bradshaw and Nolan Rader at guard. Winfield Loomis was the sixth man on the O-line last year and will play center. Sophomore Josh Thompson worked his way into earning a tackle position and the fifth spot is up for grabs, Bradshaw said.

McLaughlin said he has seen Thompson and Loomis step up to fill in those positions left open by seniors and feels the leadership provided by Rader and Bradshaw will allow the O-line to be successful again this year.

Rader said the younger linemen gained experience at the end of games last year when the varsity was pulled after gaining a big lead.

“Beginning of the year the JV did not do so well,” Rader said. “Toward the end of the regular season, we were seeing some serious improvement. They might have even stopped a varsity offense or scored on offense. It was an obvious difference from the beginning to end.”

The young linemen for Big Horn will not be sent in for clean-up minutes but to compete at a high level and win football games. So far, the line has proven a willingness to step up to the challenge.

“There was some question in my mind on what was going to happen,” senior Kyler Ostler said about the offensive line. “Seeing how everyone acted and how everyone stepped up. Seeing some of the juniors coming back the way they are, I have no questions about the line anymore.”

The team went to a camp at Montana State June 17-19, giving the new O-line a chance to prove themselves.

That confidence was especially true in Ostler’s belief in McCafferty.

“McCafferty is someone who should not be at a tiny school,” Ostler said. “You would find him more at a 6A team in Texas. He is just out here having fun with his guys.”

As McCafferty and the rest of the Big Horn offense take the field, they will expect big plays from their quarterback and look to return to the state title game.