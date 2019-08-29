For the Big Horn Rams football team, 2018 proved remarkable. Dominating in every facet of the game, the Rams averaged 52.5 points a game and won by an average of six touchdowns every game on their way to the school’s sixth state title.

That was last year. Six All-State players graduated.

“Last year is done,” said Kirk McLaughlin, Big Horn’s head coach. “We are focused on having a great year this year. We are not trying to imitate or copy what we did last year. We are just trying to do what we want to do in 2019, trying to be at the top again and win another state championship.”

Big Horn lost its top rusher and receiver from 2018, but the Rams have plenty of returning play makers who have the potential to create another great team.

The Rams will have quarterback Quinn McCafferty leading the offense for a third year and McCafferty will have plenty of players to hand or pass the ball to this year.

Will Pelissier returns for the Rams after having a great junior season, which included an All-State team placement. Pelissier was second on the team in both rushing and receiving yardage last year, accumulating 1,353 all-purpose yards and 14 total touchdowns.

“Will is VanDyken 2.0,” senior Kyler Ostler said, referring to 2018 senior and All-State player Kade VanDyken. “He is a beast. He has grown a lot and has filled out. He is a weapon and I would not want to be a corner.”

McLaughlin said Pelissier has been great running the ball between the tackles and is versatile enough to play receiver, a threat on the edge as well.

Carson Bates, statistically Big Horn’s third best receiver and rusher from a year ago, will be another player utilized at either running back or receiver.

Bates’ teammates all said the same thing when describing him: He’s fast. Very fast. McLaughlin said teams were not ready for him last year but expects that to change this year. Bates is also able to stop on a dime and make great cuts.

“What is great about Carson [Bates] and Will [Pelissier] together is that we can come up with a lot of different ways to get them the ball in space,” McLaughlin said. “We can just have fun game planning with those guys.”

This will make it tough for opposing defenses to key in on one player and slow down the Big Horn offense.

“If this was my first year at Big Horn, I would be overwhelmed by the talent of this team,” Ostler said. “Growing up with these guys since third grade, we have been a family and it is not as big of a ‘whoa’ factor. When you step back and look at the film, it’s a blessing being able to play with these guys.”

Even if opposing teams are able to find a way to neutralize Bates and Pelissier, Ostler will still cause worry for opponents.

McLaughlin said Ostler is a player that can be used at multiple positions, lining him up as a tight end, wide receiver, fullback or H-back. Ostler mostly played as a blocker last year due to the amount of talent Big Horn possessed but will be utilized more this year and called upon to make big plays.

Ostler said he is ready for the challenge and knows he will be on the field most of the game. McCafferty voiced confidence that Ostler can make plays in the passing game.

“I expect once again to see great blocking from him, but I am excited to throw the ball up to him; he is a big target,” McCafferty said. “I know he will able to come down with some balls for touchdowns.”

McLaughlin said he expects the offense to have another great year, but the defense will need to have some more people step up to help the returning starters.

Ostler has proven a consistent force at the outside linebacker position. He had the third most tackles for a loss last year and did a good job forcing plays back to the inside.

Big Horn returns Cutler Bradshaw, an inside linebacker that was second in tackling on the team a year ago.

McLaughlin said Bradshaw has done a great job mentoring the other inside linebackers.

Bradshaw said it will be tough not having Seth Mullinax taking up three guys every play but already sees young players like Zane Huntly and Josh Thompson filling the roles on the D-line.