A chill creeps in to the August morning air, signaling the slow descend into fall and the start of football season.

Young athletes around the state rise early to arrive at practice, preparing for the season ahead. Everyone dreams of holding that trophy at the end of the year, but that dream becomes a reality for only one team.

As players strap on their shoulder pads and don their school’s colors, freshmen fill with excitement at the road ahead and seniors, with nostalgia, know this is their final chance to bring home the state title.

No other county in Wyoming has brought home more state titles than Sheridan County. Sheridan, Big Horn and Tongue River high schools have earned a total of 37 state titles.

The senior class of football players in this patch of Wyoming have all experienced a trip to the state title matchup at least once during their time on the gridiron.

SHS seniors saw their school raise the trophy in War Memorial Stadium their freshman and sophomore years. The Broncs fell short in their quest to win four in a row a year ago. Remembering the sting of that loss, Sheridan looks to once again claim the 4A state title.

Big Horn was unstoppable a year ago, winning its school’s second title in three years. If Big Horn is able make it to the title game again this year, the senior class will have made it to Laramie each year of high school.

Tongue River last won a title in 1974 but made appearances in 2015 and 2016. This year’s seniors were freshman in 2016 and after experiencing some rough years, they have a chance to make one last mark on 11-man football before they enter the 9-man division next year.

Talk to any of the high school coaches in Sheridan County and eventually the topic of senior leadership will come up.

Being a senior means more than just being the oldest on the team. Leadership responsibilities automatically come with the territory.

Big Horn’s quarterback Quinn McCafferty will position his players, letting each player know what his job is and helping him succeed.

During summer workouts Sheridan’s Toby Jacobs brought the energy and passion that pushed his teammates to be better.

Senior leadership is an important aspect of team chemistry and success.

“You are only as good as your seniors, I believe that 100%,” Big Horn head coach Kirk McLaughlin said. “If your seniors are not bought in, it is hard for your underclassmen to get bought in as well.”

McLaughlin sees Big Horn having a great year because of a great senior class.

Tongue River coaches share the same belief as McLaughlin. TRHS has a group of seniors who were thrown into action as sophomores and because of that, bought into the program, leading to a potentially good year for the Eagles.

Seniors help underclassmen learn the system and skills to be successful. Broncs senior lineman Gage Kirshner said as a sophomore there were senior linemen that helped him learn techniques and skills needed to play at the varsity level.

The leadership responsibility is apparent to the seniors as they try to provide opportunities for the underclassmen to grow. Big Horn’s Kyler Ostler said he has been answering any questions underclassmen have and rotates with them during drills when he can so they complete reps and develop their skills.

As the 2019 season kicks off and the Friday night lights come on, the Rams, Broncs and Eagles each hope to play into November and make it to War Memorial Stadium to send the seniors off with a win.