Senior happenings

• Stull Lake trip — If you want to feel like you’re in the Pacific Northwest hiking an alley thick with lodge pole pine, join The Hub on Smith for a trek into the Cloud Peak Wilderness from Red Grade Road. The hike has a few stream crossings and is moderately difficult. Bring your fishing license and rod. Register by Aug. 19 for the event set for Aug. 28 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Golden Years Dinner — Join The Hub on Smith for a celebration for all those that have been married 50 years or more. Executive chef Dan Cole will prepare a stuffed chicken dinner. There will also be a cake cutting and toast. Sign up and pre-pay at the front desk of The Hub by Aug. 27. The event will take place Aug. 31 with a social at 5 p.m. and dinner at 5:30 p.m. The cost is $15.

• New melodrama — Thespians are invited to read through The Hub on Smith’s next melodrama, “Who Threw the Overalls in Mrs. Murphy’s Chowder,” on Aug. 27 at 9:35 a.m. at The Hub. Performance dates are Nov. 7-9.

• Acrylic paint pour — Join Jesse Hetzler for a fun project open to all skill levels. Make a painted piece of modern art without a paintbrush. Sign up by Aug. 30 for the event Sept. 3 and 10 from 1-3 p.m. The $10 suggested contribution covers both classes at The Hub.