FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Reports

Home|Announcements|Incident Reports|Reports

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Friday

• Down power line, South Tschirgi Street and West Whitney Street, 5:01 p.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 1000 block Long Drive, 5:26 p.m.

• Odor investigation, 700 block North Main Street, 7:44 p.m.

Saturday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 200 block Smith Street, 12:54 p.m.

• Open burn, 1000 block West Loucks Street, 5:30 p.m.

Sunday

• Activated fire alarm, 50 block Whitney Way, 1 p.m.

• RMA assist, 1900 block Summit Drive, 1:28 p.m.

• Fire alarm, 2300 block Shirley Cove, 4:04 p.m.

 

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Friday

• RMA assist, Rocky Road, 4:59 p.m.

• Coal train fire, Ulm and Wyarno roads, 9:21 p.m.

Saturday-Sunday

• No calls reported.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

• Reports not available at press time.

 

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Friday

• Public intoxication, North Jefferson Street, 12:57 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, North Main Street, 4:22 a.m.

• Removal of subject, Victoria Street, 7:10 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Sheridan area, 9:36 a.m.

• Shoplifting, East Brundage Lane, 9:44 a.m.

• Gas theft, North Main Street, 9:58 a.m.

• Theft cold, North Jefferson Street, 10:56 a.m.

• Welfare check, East Montana Street, 11:46 a.m.

• Hit and run, South Thurmond Street, 11:53 a.m.

• Careless driver, Sheridan area, 11:57 a.m.

• Simple assault, South Sheridan Avenue, 12:53 p.m.

• Civil dispute, North Main Street, 1:42 p.m.

• Alarm, burglar, North Main Street, 2:01 p.m.

• Drug-other, North Main Street, 2:16 p.m.

• Citizen assist, North Main Street, 2:23 p.m.

• Animal found, Victoria Street, 3:27 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Lewis Street, 3:39 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Riverside Street, 5:27 p.m.

• Livestock loose, West Fifth Street, 5:31 p.m.

• Theft cold, Coffeen Avenue, 5:46 p.m.

• Warrant service, North Main Street, 7:08 p.m.

• Dispute all others, East Fifth Street, 7:12 p.m.

• Fire, North Main Street, 7:42 p.m.

• Alarm, burglar, West Brundage Lane, 7:50 p.m.

• Hit and run, Coffeen Avenue, 8:26 p.m.

• Alarm, burglar, Clarendon Avenue, 8:30 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Vista Street, 8:30 p.m.

• Road hazard, Val Vista Street, 8:33 p.m.

• Warrant service, Frank Street, 9:05 p.m.

• DUI, South Brooks Street, 11:10 p.m.

Saturday

• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:47 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:47 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:48 a.m.

• DUI, East Dow Street, 2:02 a.m.

• Various use, Grinnell Plaza, 6:55 a.m.

• Various use, Broadway Street, 6:57 a.m.

• Various use, West Alger Avenue, 6:59 a.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 8:28 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Sibley Circle, 8:47 a.m.

• Animal welfare, Mydland Road, 8:56 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, West Fifth Street, 9:01 a.m.

• Citizen assist, South Sheridan Avenue, 11:08 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Emerson Street, 11:20 a.m.

• Suspicious person, Coffeen Avenue, 11:50 a.m.

• Dog at large, Delphi Street, 11:51 a.m.

• Found property, Beaver Street, 12:24 p.m.

• Parking complaint, Lincoln Drive, 1:21 p.m.

• Juvenile out of control, North Heights Lane, 2:21 p.m.

• Shoplifting, Coffeen Avenue, 2:39 a.m.

• Welfare check, Broadway Street, 2:45 p.m.

• Suspicious person, North Main Street, 2:53 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, South Main Street, 3:04 p.m.

• Found property, North Main Street, 4:06 p.m.

• Found property, North Main Street, 4:08 p.m.

• Parking, Big Horn Avenue, 4:20 p.m.

• Lost child, East Street, 5:00 p.m.

• Accident, Loucks Street, 5:58 p.m.

• Shoplifting, Coffeen Avenue, 6:05 p.m.

• Medical, West 10th Street, 7:10 p.m.

• Minor in possession, West 12th Street, 7:36 p.m.

• Dog at large, Lewis Street, 8:02 p.m.

• Barking dog, Park Street, 8:18 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Highland Avenue, 8:22 p.m.

• Theft cold, Gladstone Street, 9:20 p.m.

• Reckless driver, A Street, 9:51 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:04 p.m.

Sunday

• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:20 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:25 a.m.

• DUI, citizen report, North Main Street, 1:06 a.m.

• Trespass, North Main Street, 1:50 a.m.

• Dispute all others, Highland Avenue, 1:56 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 2:09 a.m.

• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 7:55 a.m.

• Dog at large, Industrial Court, 9:24 a.m.

• Hit and run, Coffeen Avenue, 9:48 a.m.

• Dog at large, Lewis Street, 1:12 p.m.

• Civil dispute, East Fourth Avenue, 1:37 p.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 2:00 p.m.

• Threat, North Main Street, 3:25 p.m.

• Damaged property, Fleming Boulevard, 3:32 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 4:18 p.m.

• Dog at large, West Fifth Street, 4:44 p.m.

• Hit and run, North Heights Plaza, 4:51 p.m.

• Domestic choking, Highland Avenue, 5:17 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Sheridan area, 5:18 p.m.

• Theft cold, Coffeen Avenue, 6:32 p.m.

• Public intoxication, Meadow Drive, 7:06 p.m.

• Animal incident, East Sixth Street, 7:19 p.m.

• Assist agency, West Fifth Street, 7:33 p.m.

• Drug activity, North Main Street, 7:41 p.m.

• Dog at large, Lewis Street, 7:59 p.m.

• Drug activity, East Fourth Avenue, 8:02 p.m.

• K-9 sniff, Marion Street, 8:37 p.m.

• DUI, West Burkitt Street, 10:33 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:41 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

• Drugs/possession, Bird Farm Road, 7:15 a.m.

• Accident with injury, Highway 14 East, mile marker 19, 10:58 a.m.

• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Highway 14 East, mile marker 19, 11:25 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Pierce Land, 12:11 p.m.

• Domestic, Coffeen Avenue, Highway 87, mile marker 28, 3 p.m.

• Dispute all others, Coffeen Avenue, 6:59 p.m.

• Trespass, Little Horn, 7:20 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, East Brundage Lane, 7:31 p.m.

• Disturbing peace, Bridge Street, 8:35 p.m.

• Vehicle fire, Ulm Road, mile marker 6.5, 9:19 p.m.

• Alarm, burglar, Hardin Street, 10:15 p.m.

• Noise complaint, H Street, 11:17 p.m.

Saturday

• DUI, Coffeen Avenue, 1:50 a.m.

• Custody dispute, Crown Drive, 8:51 a.m.

• Threat, Coffeen Avenue, 10:17 a.m.

• Mental subject, South Sheridan Avenue, 10:25 a.m.

• Theft cold, Weare Street, 1:23 p.m.

• Found property, North Main Street, 4:06 p.m.

• Assist agency, Big Horn Drive, 6:22 p.m.

• Drug activity, North Piney Road, 10:27 p.m.

• Suspicious Circumstance, Wyarno Road, 11:45 p.m.

• Motorist assist, Interstate 90 westbound, mile marker 30, 11:53 p.m.

Sunday

• Livestock loose, Bird Farm Road, 7:55 a.m.

• Phone harassment, Pintail Road, 10:32 a.m.

• DUI, citizen report, Coffeen Avenue, 3:47 p.m.

• Welfare check, Bridge Street, 6:32 p.m.

• Malicious mischief, H Street, 9:02 p.m.

• Records only, Story, 10:40 p.m.

• Malicious mischief, Beckton Street, 11:23 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Friday

• Stuart W. Adams, 30, Casper, disorderly conduct/public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD

• Tyler M. Bogert, 26, San Diego, California, contempt of court/bench warrant, out of county court, arrested by SPD

• Markus A. Buck, 21, Denver, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Joanne K. Isom, 51, Dayton, pedestrian under influence, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

Saturday

• David Daughtry, 38, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, out of county court, arrested by SPD

• Keandra P. Harding, 19, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Christopher J. Sandbeck, 28, Trinidad, Colorado, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Joseph G. Snider, 45, driving while under suspension, dispose stolen property, DUI, compulsory auto insurance, circuit court, arrested by WHP

Sunday

• Priscilla A. Flores, 37, Henderson, Nevada, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• James J. Hall, 55, Sheridan, pedestrian under influence, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Timmy A. Smith, 30, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD

 

JAIL

Daily inmate count: 64

Female inmate count: 11

Book-ins for previous day: 4

Releases for previous day: 7

Book-ins for weekend: 9

Releases for weekend: 12

Highest number held over weekend: 68

By |Aug. 26, 2019|

About the Author:

The editorial staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan, Wyoming, and the surrounding region. News tips and information may be sent to news@thesheridanpress.com.

Related Posts

READER COMMENTS

Tell us what you think! The Sheridan Press offers you the chance to comment on articles on thesheridanpress.com. We power our commenting forum with Facebook Comments. Please take a look at our participation guidelines before posting.

Toggle Sliding Bar Area
Unlock the door to exclusive experiences across Sheridan County with Press Pass, an all-new membership by The Sheridan Press. When you join Press Pass, you will enjoy exclusive access to all of our partners’ experiences and offers, from food and drink to arts and entertainment.
SIGN UP

Log In to Press Pass

LOG IN

Press Pass Perks

EXPLORE BENEFITS