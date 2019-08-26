SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Friday

• Down power line, South Tschirgi Street and West Whitney Street, 5:01 p.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 1000 block Long Drive, 5:26 p.m.

• Odor investigation, 700 block North Main Street, 7:44 p.m.

Saturday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 200 block Smith Street, 12:54 p.m.

• Open burn, 1000 block West Loucks Street, 5:30 p.m.

Sunday

• Activated fire alarm, 50 block Whitney Way, 1 p.m.

• RMA assist, 1900 block Summit Drive, 1:28 p.m.

• Fire alarm, 2300 block Shirley Cove, 4:04 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Friday

• RMA assist, Rocky Road, 4:59 p.m.

• Coal train fire, Ulm and Wyarno roads, 9:21 p.m.

Saturday-Sunday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

• Reports not available at press time.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Friday

• Public intoxication, North Jefferson Street, 12:57 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, North Main Street, 4:22 a.m.

• Removal of subject, Victoria Street, 7:10 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Sheridan area, 9:36 a.m.

• Shoplifting, East Brundage Lane, 9:44 a.m.

• Gas theft, North Main Street, 9:58 a.m.

• Theft cold, North Jefferson Street, 10:56 a.m.

• Welfare check, East Montana Street, 11:46 a.m.

• Hit and run, South Thurmond Street, 11:53 a.m.

• Careless driver, Sheridan area, 11:57 a.m.

• Simple assault, South Sheridan Avenue, 12:53 p.m.

• Civil dispute, North Main Street, 1:42 p.m.

• Alarm, burglar, North Main Street, 2:01 p.m.

• Drug-other, North Main Street, 2:16 p.m.

• Citizen assist, North Main Street, 2:23 p.m.

• Animal found, Victoria Street, 3:27 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Lewis Street, 3:39 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Riverside Street, 5:27 p.m.

• Livestock loose, West Fifth Street, 5:31 p.m.

• Theft cold, Coffeen Avenue, 5:46 p.m.

• Warrant service, North Main Street, 7:08 p.m.

• Dispute all others, East Fifth Street, 7:12 p.m.

• Fire, North Main Street, 7:42 p.m.

• Alarm, burglar, West Brundage Lane, 7:50 p.m.

• Hit and run, Coffeen Avenue, 8:26 p.m.

• Alarm, burglar, Clarendon Avenue, 8:30 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Vista Street, 8:30 p.m.

• Road hazard, Val Vista Street, 8:33 p.m.

• Warrant service, Frank Street, 9:05 p.m.

• DUI, South Brooks Street, 11:10 p.m.

Saturday

• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:47 a.m.

• DUI, East Dow Street, 2:02 a.m.

• Various use, Grinnell Plaza, 6:55 a.m.

• Various use, Broadway Street, 6:57 a.m.

• Various use, West Alger Avenue, 6:59 a.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 8:28 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Sibley Circle, 8:47 a.m.

• Animal welfare, Mydland Road, 8:56 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, West Fifth Street, 9:01 a.m.

• Citizen assist, South Sheridan Avenue, 11:08 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Emerson Street, 11:20 a.m.

• Suspicious person, Coffeen Avenue, 11:50 a.m.

• Dog at large, Delphi Street, 11:51 a.m.

• Found property, Beaver Street, 12:24 p.m.

• Parking complaint, Lincoln Drive, 1:21 p.m.

• Juvenile out of control, North Heights Lane, 2:21 p.m.

• Shoplifting, Coffeen Avenue, 2:39 a.m.

• Welfare check, Broadway Street, 2:45 p.m.

• Suspicious person, North Main Street, 2:53 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, South Main Street, 3:04 p.m.

• Found property, North Main Street, 4:06 p.m.

• Found property, North Main Street, 4:08 p.m.

• Parking, Big Horn Avenue, 4:20 p.m.

• Lost child, East Street, 5:00 p.m.

• Accident, Loucks Street, 5:58 p.m.

• Shoplifting, Coffeen Avenue, 6:05 p.m.

• Medical, West 10th Street, 7:10 p.m.

• Minor in possession, West 12th Street, 7:36 p.m.

• Dog at large, Lewis Street, 8:02 p.m.

• Barking dog, Park Street, 8:18 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Highland Avenue, 8:22 p.m.

• Theft cold, Gladstone Street, 9:20 p.m.

• Reckless driver, A Street, 9:51 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:04 p.m.

Sunday

• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:20 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:25 a.m.

• DUI, citizen report, North Main Street, 1:06 a.m.

• Trespass, North Main Street, 1:50 a.m.

• Dispute all others, Highland Avenue, 1:56 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 2:09 a.m.

• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 7:55 a.m.

• Dog at large, Industrial Court, 9:24 a.m.

• Hit and run, Coffeen Avenue, 9:48 a.m.

• Dog at large, Lewis Street, 1:12 p.m.

• Civil dispute, East Fourth Avenue, 1:37 p.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 2:00 p.m.

• Threat, North Main Street, 3:25 p.m.

• Damaged property, Fleming Boulevard, 3:32 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 4:18 p.m.

• Dog at large, West Fifth Street, 4:44 p.m.

• Hit and run, North Heights Plaza, 4:51 p.m.

• Domestic choking, Highland Avenue, 5:17 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Sheridan area, 5:18 p.m.

• Theft cold, Coffeen Avenue, 6:32 p.m.

• Public intoxication, Meadow Drive, 7:06 p.m.

• Animal incident, East Sixth Street, 7:19 p.m.

• Assist agency, West Fifth Street, 7:33 p.m.

• Drug activity, North Main Street, 7:41 p.m.

• Dog at large, Lewis Street, 7:59 p.m.

• Drug activity, East Fourth Avenue, 8:02 p.m.

• K-9 sniff, Marion Street, 8:37 p.m.

• DUI, West Burkitt Street, 10:33 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:41 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

• Drugs/possession, Bird Farm Road, 7:15 a.m.

• Accident with injury, Highway 14 East, mile marker 19, 10:58 a.m.

• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Highway 14 East, mile marker 19, 11:25 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Pierce Land, 12:11 p.m.

• Domestic, Coffeen Avenue, Highway 87, mile marker 28, 3 p.m.

• Dispute all others, Coffeen Avenue, 6:59 p.m.

• Trespass, Little Horn, 7:20 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, East Brundage Lane, 7:31 p.m.

• Disturbing peace, Bridge Street, 8:35 p.m.

• Vehicle fire, Ulm Road, mile marker 6.5, 9:19 p.m.

• Alarm, burglar, Hardin Street, 10:15 p.m.

• Noise complaint, H Street, 11:17 p.m.

Saturday

• DUI, Coffeen Avenue, 1:50 a.m.

• Custody dispute, Crown Drive, 8:51 a.m.

• Threat, Coffeen Avenue, 10:17 a.m.

• Mental subject, South Sheridan Avenue, 10:25 a.m.

• Theft cold, Weare Street, 1:23 p.m.

• Found property, North Main Street, 4:06 p.m.

• Assist agency, Big Horn Drive, 6:22 p.m.

• Drug activity, North Piney Road, 10:27 p.m.

• Suspicious Circumstance, Wyarno Road, 11:45 p.m.

• Motorist assist, Interstate 90 westbound, mile marker 30, 11:53 p.m.

Sunday

• Livestock loose, Bird Farm Road, 7:55 a.m.

• Phone harassment, Pintail Road, 10:32 a.m.

• DUI, citizen report, Coffeen Avenue, 3:47 p.m.

• Welfare check, Bridge Street, 6:32 p.m.

• Malicious mischief, H Street, 9:02 p.m.

• Records only, Story, 10:40 p.m.

• Malicious mischief, Beckton Street, 11:23 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Friday

• Stuart W. Adams, 30, Casper, disorderly conduct/public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD

• Tyler M. Bogert, 26, San Diego, California, contempt of court/bench warrant, out of county court, arrested by SPD

• Markus A. Buck, 21, Denver, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Joanne K. Isom, 51, Dayton, pedestrian under influence, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

Saturday

• David Daughtry, 38, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, out of county court, arrested by SPD

• Keandra P. Harding, 19, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Christopher J. Sandbeck, 28, Trinidad, Colorado, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Joseph G. Snider, 45, driving while under suspension, dispose stolen property, DUI, compulsory auto insurance, circuit court, arrested by WHP

Sunday

• Priscilla A. Flores, 37, Henderson, Nevada, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• James J. Hall, 55, Sheridan, pedestrian under influence, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Timmy A. Smith, 30, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Daily inmate count: 64

Female inmate count: 11

Book-ins for previous day: 4

Releases for previous day: 7

Book-ins for weekend: 9

Releases for weekend: 12

Highest number held over weekend: 68