WSHS announces local award winners

SHERIDAN — The Wyoming State Historical Society has announced several local winners in the Young Historian and Junior Activity categories of their annual state awards program.

In the Young Historian Grades 3-5 category, first place went to Addison Poniatowski for her board game, Monument Madness, and second place to Korah Condos for her visual representation of the Medicine Wheel, A Spiritual Circle of Stones. Both girls are students at Meadowlark Elementary in Sheridan. Their teacher is Molly Kinsey.

In the Junior Activities Grades 6-8 category, the second place award went to Trail End’s TechnoPast Camp project, Trail End’s Porch Shade Repair. The winning team is made up of Sheridan County students Alex Bair, Tanyon Keller, Bryan Mathis, Chelsie Morris, Aubree Irion and Breanna Becking. The 12-minute video, Trail End’s Porch Shade Repair, can be seen on the Trail End State Historic Site’s YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BEUjaKc-7xY&t=3s.

In the Junior Activities, Grades 9-12 category, the second place award went to Trail End’s TechnoPast Camp project, Trail End Trivia Show. Sheridan County students Henry Dickinson, Amy Murdock, Wayne Murdock, Lil Kerns, Andrew Mathis and Hannah Palmer made up the team. Trail End Trivia Show has two versions. The short 11½ minute version may be seen at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ejLwnvB-VeE&t=2s. The 34 ½ minute full length version is available at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m8zdcpCQMWc&t=1s. The entire short version is contained in the full length version. TechnoPast Camp’s facilitator is Trail End Superintendent Sharie Shada.

The students will receive certificates and monetary awards at the Wyoming State Historical Society’s Annual Awards Luncheon in Pinedale on Sep. 7 at the Museum of the Mountain Man.

Each year the WSHS Awards Program rewards individuals and organizations for contributions to Wyoming history.