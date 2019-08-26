SMH Foundation announces scholarships

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Memorial Hospital Foundation has funded nursing scholarships and clinical education for staff members since the successful Educational Endowment was initiated in 2003.

This year, 16 nurses and clinical staff members at Sheridan Memorial Hospital will receive funding for educational scholarships, conferences and specialty program development. The program’s goal is to strengthen excellent patient-centered clinical skills at our community hospital.

In addition to the 16 individual scholarships, two group scholarships were funded.

The first is a hospital-wide interactive educational module. It will provide training on heart failure as well as ECG recognition. These modules will be coordinated by the nursing managers and the hospital education department and will go out to all clinical staff who see cardiac patients.

The second scholarship funded is for a lactation course.

It will be coordinated through the hospital’s Women’s Health Department for hospital staff and others throughout the community who work with new moms and babies.

Shelley Meier, was selected to receive the Wayland H. Cato, Jr. and Marion R. Cato Endowed Scholarship. Meier began her health care career in 2016 at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

Past Cato Scholarship recipients include hospital registered nurses Melissa Ingalls and Molly Greenelsh, and internal medicine nurse practitioner Kim Gilbert.