Taking their best shot: Lady Broncs finish second in home invite

SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School Lady Broncs golf finished second in the E.R. Scoop Shovlain Invitation after dropping four strokes and overtaking Kelly Walsh High School in the standings.

Sheridan entered the day six shots behind Kelly Walsh, but consistent play by Samantha Spielman and Libby Gardner and an improved second day by senior leader Hannah Detmer allowed the Lady Broncs to end in second place by two strokes.

Gardner and Spielman shot an 84 both days, ending the tournament with a 168, good enough for a share of seventh place. Detmer had improved from day one to day two, shooting an 83 in the second day and finishing with a 170, placing ninth overall. Spielman and Gardner both had career bests during the first day of the tournament and Saner wanted to make sure the team kept their focus, not riding the high of a good day’s performance.

Detmer accounted for all four stroked dropped by the team from day one to day two. Sheridan ended with a 506 as a team, seven shots behind Thunder Basin High School who won the tournament. Thunder Basin’s Maria Farnum won the individual contest, shooting a 148.

“I am ecstatic for them,” SHS volunteer coach Kaelee Sutherland said following the tournament. “It was the first time we beat Kelly Walsh in a long time. We have had some solid teams in the past few years and they have pretty handily beat us before. We moved ahead of them because of a 14 stroke swing. I can not be more happy for the team.”

Saner said the girls started day two on the back nine, a portion of the course the team has struggled with. The team had their heads hanging low due to a rough stop. The Lady Broncs kept grinding, Saner said, allowing the team to improve to a second-place finish.

Also golfing for the Lady Broncs was Katie Jorgensen and Izzy Laird, ending the tournament with a 187 and 186 respectfully.

The Broncs were unable to crack the top three as a team but had solid individual performances by Brayden James, shooting a 156 and finishing eighth overall, and Sean Sanders who dropped one stroke the second day, shooting a 78 and finishing with a share of ninth place with two other golfers at 157.

Kelly Walsh’s Taj Sutherland set the pace for the boys with a 141 and helped Kelly Walsh claim a team title.

James said that as a team the Broncs need to stop having slow starts. After talking with his teammates, everyone had extra stroke early in their game but were able to turn it around by the end of the day. If the Broncs can start off hot, then the team should be able to move up in the team standings.

Saner saw improvement from the boys team, jumping Cheyenne Central high School to finish fourth in the team standings.

With tough competition for both teams, Saner said the Broncs and Lady Broncs showed they can compete with the other top teams in the state. Saner now knows where the team stands in comparison with about half of the state.

“I am really proud of these kids,” Saner said. “We continue to talk about our motto, ‘Championships start with practice’ and I think there was been a huge improvement in our practices and in our focus. There has been more effort and kids staying after to ask questions. It has started to show in their golf games.”

SHS golf is back in action next week, traveling to Buffalo for a two-day tournament Aug. 29-30.