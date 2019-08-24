31st Annual Don King Days set for Sept. 1-2

BIG HORN — The 31st Annual Don King Days will be Sep. 1-2 at the Big Horn Equestrian Center. The event celebrates the classic equestrian activities unique to the Sheridan area.

The World Championship Blacksmiths Contest will start on Aug. 31 and continue through Sep. 2 with the gates opening daily at 9 a.m. Polo will begin on Sunday at 11 a.m., and Nashville recording artist Paul Bogart will provide late afternoon entertainment at the club house.

Monday will feature Don King Days events such as polo, steer roping and bronc riding beginning at 11 a.m., and late afternoon entertainment will again be provided in the club house.

For more information go to www.thebhec.org/donkingdays.htm.