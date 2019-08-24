Main Street study continues, public meeting set for Sept. 17

SHERIDAN — Surveys are still being collected on the three-lane reconfiguration of the historic downtown section of Main Street. Constructive feedback has been coming in and is being analyzed as it is submitted. The surveys indicate a bit of confusion about the 4-foot buffer zone between the travel lane and the parallel parking zone.

As a reminder, this buffer zone is not a bike lane because it is not wide enough to meet Wyoming Department of Transportation standards for a bike lane. The intent of the 4-foot buffer is to allow for ease in parallel parking and to provide individuals more room to exit and enter their vehicles. This added space reduces the risk of stepping directly into oncoming traffic.

Additional feedback has been received in regard to implementing diagonal parking during the test. As per state statute, Main Street does not meet the width requirements to allow for diagonal parking and therefore is not an option. Throughout the project, the city and WYDOT were aware of this statute and never considered it an option for the study.

WYDOT and the city have been watching the traffic flow over the past several days and have observed some congestion at the intersection of Main Street and Dow Street. As a result, the city made striping changes to the southbound lane of Main Street between First and Dow streets and added a right turn only lane at that intersection.

With the start of school next week, the city and WYDOT expect traffic patterns and volumes to change on Main Street and surrounding streets. Both entities will continue to gather data over the next two weeks.

The test period will run through the evening of Sept. 7. The original lane configuration will be put back into place Sept. 8.

Both WYDOT and city officials encourage local residents to drive Main Street and experience the test. Once driven, community members are encouraged to answer a short survey about their experience. This survey can be accessed at sheridanmainstreet.com. In addition, downtown merchants will have a survey form at their businesses and will be gathering anecdotal data from their customers during this period.

Once the test is complete, WYDOT and its traffic engineering program will evaluate all data to determine how well the test functioned operationally now, and how the new configuration will also affect the projected traffic flow operations in future years.

Input from the public will also play a role in the decision making process.

A public meeting has been scheduled for Sept. 17 from 5-7 p.m. at the Sheridan Memorial Hospital Downtown Community Conference Room, located at 61 S. Gould St.