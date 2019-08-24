Online Master Gardener classes coming this fall

SHERIDAN — The University of Wyoming Extension will offer online Master Gardening courses beginning Sept. 10 and continuing through Dec. 3.

Most classes will be Tuesday evenings except for Wednesday, Oct. 2 and 16. All classes are 6-9 p.m., according to Chris Hilgert, UW Extension horticulture specialist and state master gardener coordinator.

Each class will be taught live by instructors using Zoom, a free video conferencing program that can be used on a smart phone, tablet or computer. Visit https://zoom.us for more information. Sheridan County students can also meet at the Watt Building on the campus of Sheridan College to view the classes in a group setting.

“Offering the Master Gardener training online is really exciting because we have an opportunity to reach a broader audience across the state,” Hilgert said.

Classes cover topics in botany, soils, flowers, trees, shrubs, lawns, vegetables, fruits, entomology, pesticide safety and diagnosing plant problems. Courses will be led by Hilgert; extension agriculture and horticulture educator Caitlin Youngquist; extension soils specialist Jay Norton; extension horticulture specialist Karen Panter; Natrona County extension horticulture educator Donna Hoffman; extension pesticide applicator training coordinator Jeff Edwards; extension plant pathology specialist Bill Stump; extension weed specialist Debalin Sarangi; and extension entomology specialist Scott Schell.

“Anyone who has a passion for gardening and who loves to learn will enjoy the Master Gardener program,” Hilgert said. “All of the classes focus on growing in Wyoming’s challenging climate.”

Registration is $75 and includes sales tax and one shipped copy of “Sustainable Horticulture for Wyoming: A Master Gardener Handbook.”

To register and view the schedule of classes visit http://bit.ly/master-gardener-2019. Once registered, Hilgert will send an email with instructions on how to join the Zoom training. The Master Gardener book will be shipped to the registrant or their local UW Extension office.