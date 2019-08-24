Chamber brewing up funds for local business

Saturday the day for our eighth annual Fremont Toyota Suds n’ Spurs Brewfest. Join us at Whitney Commons Park from 2-7 p.m. for an afternoon filled with wonderful music and food, a photo booth, beer (of course) and to help the Chamber brew up funds for business.

I just love working at the Chamber. Every day, we get to showcase our area and provide accelerated access to resources and information to further economic prosperity and help our community thrive. Dollars raised from our Brewfest fundraiser are put back into our business community through program development and the work of our committees. From leadership development, to legislative forums, to business conferences and trainings, to youth entrepreneurial support, to workforce initiatives and advocacy, we remain mission focused as a catalyst for business prosperity and a champion for a stronger community.

But we can’t do it alone. We rely heavily on partnerships all year long and most definitely to put on today’s event. From sponsorships, to professional brewers, to offers of help from so many businesses and volunteers, success is only possible because of the way we work side by side for a common cause, creating a fun community event that will raise dollars to put back into our business community.

Check out our outstanding lineup of professional craft brewers this year from:

WYOMING: Black Tooth, Luminous, Smith Alley, Accomplice, Altitude, Bond’s, Gillette, Melvin, Wind River

MONTANA: 2 Basset, Lewis & Clark, Madison River, Red Lodge, Uberbrew

COLORADO: Breckenridge, Good River, New Belgium, Odell

SOUTH DAKOTA: Crow Peak, Lost Cabin

OREGON, KANSAS, MICHIGAN, UTAH and WASHINGTON: 10 Barrel, Wichita, Bell’s, Uinta and Elysian.

In addition to unlimited microbrew samplings, all ticket holders vote for their favorite beer, with the overall people’s choice winner taking home one of two custom-designed spurs by local craftsman Tom Balding. Attendees may purchase eats from popular local food truck vendors Bonafide, Fired Up and Hetty’s Pizza. Capture memories at the Powder River Party Rentals photo booth and move to the groove with music by local entertainer The Nate Champion Band as well as John Roberts y Pan Blanco from Bozeman.

A huge thank you to our premier sponsor Fremont Toyota, as well as all of our sponsors and volunteers.

Did I mention I love working at the Chamber? I am just in awe of how our community is so supportive. Please join me at Saturday’s Brewfest, as we raise our glasses to all Sheridan area supporters and help brew up funds for business!

Dixie Johnson is CEO of Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce.