SHS golf in solid position to make move for top 3 finish

SHERIDAN — After the first day of the E.R. Scoop Shovlain Invitational at Kendrick Golf Course, Sheridan High School golf is in position to end in the top three. The Lady Broncs are in third place and the Broncs are in fifth place.

Leading the Lady Broncs with an 84 is Sam Spielman and Libby Gardner. Currently rounding off the three-man team is Hannah Detmer with an 87. Other varsity players for the Lady Broncs are Katie Jorgensen, 91, and Izzy Laird, 92.

“They were doing well the whole day,” SHS golf volunteer coach Kaelee Saner said. “Hannah Detmer had a personal best, a career-low for herself. Libby Gardner had the same thing. I thought it was great and I am really excited for them. I hope there is that momentum for tomorrow.”

Gardner said the team is sitting in a good spot with the scores the Lady Broncs posted. Garnder hopes to continue to find the greens on her second shot, using her strong putting to keep her score down.

“I thought my putting was really good,” Gardner said. “I was able to hit the greens in regulation to set myself up.”

The Lady Broncs are in the mix of a competitive field, sitting 15 shots behind leading team Thunder Basin High School and six shots behind Kelly Walsh. Natrona High School is nipping on the Broncs’ heels, only one stroke behind.

“This is a tough field girls-wise,” Saner said. “We have the top four or five teams here and you can see that. It’s tough, it’s tight and it is a good preview to what we are going to see at state. I think the girls showed a lot today and kinda showed themselves that they can do it.”

The Broncs are led by Brayden James at 78, closely followed by Sean Sanders at 79 and Brock Owings at 81. The final two Broncs are competing to be the final score for the team after Chance Ulin and Alex Sanders both shot a 90 on the first day.

S. Sanders said his day started off rough but he was able to turn it around. James also had a rough day early on. Saner said when she checked in with James he was six over through the first five holes but stayed consistent after that, ending six over par.

“That showed grit and grind,” Saner said. “I saw a lot of that from the boys today. [The team] was not doing so hot after so many holes and they all turned out a score that I thought was great. They fought today and I thought that was awesome.”

The Broncs, shooting 328 as a team, are eight shots from second place Natrona, sitting at 320. Cheyenne East High School, 321, and Cheyenne Central High School, 323, are also in the hunt for second place.

Clubhouse leaders Kelly Walsh distanced themselves from the rest of the pack, sitting at 287 after the first day.

Sanders said the main goal for the team is to beat their first-day score and have a better score the second day. Sanders said he wants to focus on his putting heading into the second day and will try to break into the top 10.

Saner said both teams need to continue to play smart and prevent extra shots. Saner is excited to see how the teams will finish the home tournament and to see if the girls maintain composure and focus after some career days.

Play is set to resume at 10 a.m. Friday.