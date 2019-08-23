Two veterans join team in WGFD’s Sheridan Region

SHERIDAN — Two employees — Ryan Kenneda and Jon Desonier — joined the staff in Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s Sheridan Region.

In late July, Kenneda joined the Sheridan Region as the new Sheridan District game warden. Kenneda is an Idaho native who moved to Wyoming in 1982.

He served four years in the U.S. Marine Corps and studied two years of criminal justice at Taylor University in Fort Wayne, Indiana, before switching majors and graduating with a degree in secondary education in biology from the University of Wyoming in 2003.

He began his career with WGFD in 2003 as a chronic wasting disease technician. After graduating from the Wyoming Law Enforcement Academy, he moved to Green River for four years, later transferred to Alpine to serve as a game warden trainee and was assigned to the Elk Mountain game warden district in July 2010.

Kenneda and his wife, Dawn, have two grown children. He served as an EMT, a volunteer firefighter and on the search and rescue team while in Elk Mountain and enjoys water sports such as scuba diving and sailing in his free time.

“I am really looking forward to serving the community of Sheridan and the surrounding areas and being ‘your game warden,’” he said.

Kenneda replaces Bruce Scigliano who is retiring from WGFD after more than 30 years of service.

Desonier began his duties with WGFD in early August. Desonier is a native of Tennessee and spent four years in the U.S. Army before attending the University of Tennessee and earning a degree in wildlife and fisheries science in 2019.

Desonier will attend the Wyoming Law Enforcement Academy in January. Upon his certification, he will conduct law enforcement duties throughout the Sheridan Region.

Desonier is an avid hunter and angler and he and his wife, Allie, are expecting their first child in September.