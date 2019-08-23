SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Thursday

• Lift assist, 800 block Delphi Avenue, 9:28 a.m.

• Bug bomb check, 200 block East Colorado Street, 9:17 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Thursday

• No reports available at press time.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Thursday

• Medical, 50 block West First Street,1:36 a.m.

• Medical, 800 block Delphi Avenue, 9:19 a.m.

• Polo standby, 300 block Bird Farm Road, 10:24 a.m.

• Medical, 1100 Avoca Court, 10:59 a.m.

• Trauma, 500 block Wyoming Avenue, 10:59 a.m.

• Medical, 500 block Avoca Court, 12:12 p.m.

• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 12:56 p.m.

• Medical, 1100 block Avoca Court, 5:04 p.m.

• Trauma, 400 block East Third Street, 5:16 p.m.

• Trauma, 1700 block North Heights Road, 5:56 p.m.

• Medical, 1800 block Smith Street, 6:18 p.m.

• Medical, 800 block South Sheridan Avenue, 6:58 p.m.

• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 7:20 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Thursday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Wednesday

• Burglar alarm, North Main Street, 12:17 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, North Main Street, 12:41 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Broadway Street, 1:58 a.m.

• Warrant service, Wyoming Avenue, 1:58 a.m.

• Animal welfare, Wyoming Avenue, 6:48 a.m.

• Accident, Second Avenue East, 8:29 a.m.

• Suspicious person, Coffeen Avenue, 8:27 a.m.

• Animal found, Long Drive, 8:28 a.m.

• Suicidal subject, Mydland Road, 8:50 a.m.

• Dog at large, Long Drive, 8:57 a.m.

• Dog at large, East Ridge Road, 9:38 a.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street. 9:56 a.m.

• Dog at large, West Fifth Street, 10:07 a.m.

• Accident, Thurmond Street, 10:24 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Long Drive, 11 a.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 11:49 a.m.

• Suspicious person, Coffeen Avenue, 12:14 p.m.

• Fraud, Broadway Street, 12:18 p.m.

• Tree/shrub violation, Lewis Street, 12:28 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Marion Street, 12:52 p.m.

• 911 hang up unknown, North Main Street, 2:41 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 2:51 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, South Main Street, 2:50 p.m.

• Dog at large, Emerson Street, 3:11 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 3:47 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 3:53 p.m.

• DUI citizen report, Main Street, 4:25 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Fifth Avenue East, 5:16 p.m.

• Theft cold, Coffeen Avenue, 5:12 p.m.

• Dog at large, Big Horn Avenue, 6:26 p.m.

• Hit and run, South Main Street, 7:18 p.m.

• Juvenile found, Lewis Street, 7:43 p.m.

• Careless driver, Wyoming Avenue, 8:03 p.m.

• Reckless driver, Brooks Street, 8:23 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Kendrick Park, 10:29 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, East Brundage Street, 10:47 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Smith Street, 10:48 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Dunnuck Street, 11:29 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, West Works Street, 11:36 p.m.

Thursday

• Suicidal subject, Mydland Road, 12:13 a.m.

• Medical, West First Street, 1:53 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:53 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, West Fifth Street, 3:05 a.m.

• Civil dispute, Fifth Avenue East, 7:13 a.m.

• Drug activity, South Jefferson Street, 8:08 a.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 8:57 a.m.

• DUI, Sugarland Drive, 8:23 a.m.

• Neighborhood dispute, East Burkitt Street, 9:43 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Lookout Point Drive, 10:03 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 10:45 a.m.

• Found property, Holmes Avenue, 11:02 a.m.

• Reckless driver, Coffeen Avenue, 11:04 a.m.

• Warrant service, Coffeen Avenue, 1:30 p.m.

• Trespass warning, Coffeen Avenue, 2:39 p.m.

• Drugs scheduled surrender, West 12th Street, 6 p.m.

• Livestock loose, Canyon Road, 3:03 p.m.

• Citizen assist, East Loucks Street, 3:31 p.m.

• Civil standby, Fifth Avenue East, 4:31 p.m.

• Battery, Big Horn Avenue, 4:32 p.m.

• Animal found, 13th Street, 6:29 p.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 6:35 p.m.

• Trespass cold, Fifth Avenue East, 6:48 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, East Fifth Street, 7:16 p.m.

• Public intoxication, North Main Street, 8:36 p.m.

• Welfare check, North Main Street, 8:56 p.m.

• Open door, Gladstone Street, 9 p.m.

• Harassment, Avoca Place, 11:31 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:41 p.m.

• Domestic, East Brundage Lane, 11:50 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Thursday

• Damaged property, Forest Service Road 16, mile marker 4, 5:05 p.m.

• Runaway juvenile, Coffeen Avenue and Highway 87, mile marker 27, 5:51 p.m.

• Fireworks, Maxine Place, 8:59 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Bridge Street, 10:44 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Thursday

• Jodi M. Dillon, 39, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, municipal court, arrested by SPD

• Michael A. Martinez, 32, Sheridan, DUI, driving under suspension, expired registration, circuit court; contempt of court/bench warrant, out of county court, arrested by SPD

• Duane B. McFeely, 63, Sheridan, disorderly conduct public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD

• Shenan K. Swedelius, 52, Sheridan, battery, circuit court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 65

Female inmate count: 10

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 5

Number of releases for the previous day: 5