Local briefs

Architecture assistance available for historic buildings

SHERIDAN — Owners of historical commercial buildings located in traditional downtown districts are invited to submit a pre-application to determine eligibility for the Historic Architecture Assistance Fund by Sept. 1.

The final application is due Oct. 15.

If awarded, an architect will be assigned to work with the applicant.

Typical projects include a building assessment, structural analysis, analysis of building code and ADA requirements, and façade and signage schematic design.

The funding’s intent is to provide for the building owner’s first step in a preservation project. HAAF does not provide funds for physical repairs, the purchase of building materials or work by contractors.

The fund is available through Wyoming Main Street, which is a program of the Wyoming Business Council, the state’s economic development agency.

Wyoming Main Street assists its member communities with downtown revitalization efforts through technical assistance and grant funding.

Applications can be found at wyomingbusiness.org/content/applications.

For more information, call Historic Preservation Architect Linda Kiisk, historic preservation architect for the State Historic Preservation Office, at 307-777-7566, or Linda Klinck, program manager for Wyoming Main Street, at 307-777-2934.

Chamber to host Brewfest at Whitney Commons Saturday

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce will host its 8th Annual Fremont Toyota Suds n’ Spurs Brewfest on Saturday from 2-7 p.m. at Whitney Commons Park.

This year’s Brewfest, which is the Chamber’s annual fundraiser, will feature 25 professional craft brewers from nine states with more than 70 different craft brews and malt beverages for sampling.

All ticket holders will be asked to vote for their favorite beer for the People’s Choice Tom Balding Spur Award. A professionally-judged competition will be held in the IPA category with the winner also receiving a Tom Balding Spur. The event also features local food vendors, a photo booth and raffles.

The day’s entertainment opens with local musicians, The Nate Champion Band and John Roberts y Pan Blanco returns as the Brewfest headliner.

Tickets are $35 per person and are available at the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce, 24 S. Main St.; Black Tooth Brewing Company, 312 Broadway St.; Cottonwood Kitchen + Home, 234 N. Main St.; Luminous Brewhouse, 504 Broadway St.; online at www.sheridanwyomingchamber.org; and at the door.

Thanks to the Holiday Inn Sheridan, Brewfest attendees can book a room for a special $99 per night. Visit www.sheridanwyomingchamber.org for the link to the special room rate. Free transportation will be provided via the Sheridan Trolley to and from the Brewfest and the Holiday Inn. The trolley also will provide safe rides within the Sheridan city limits from 2-7 p.m.

The Fremont Toyota Suds n’ Spurs Brewfest is sponsored in part by Black Tooth Brewing Company, Big Horn Beverage, Century 21 BHJ Realty, First Northern Bank, Holiday Inn Sheridan, Powder River Heating and Air Conditioning and Sheridan Travel and Tourism.

For more information, visit www.sheridanwyomingchamber.org, Suds n’ Spurs on Facebook or call 307-672-2485.

Rosebud Battlefield guided tour planned for Saturday

BUSBY, Mont. — A Rosebud Battlefield guided tour by state park ranger Spencer Morris will be Aug. 24 from 8:30 a.m. to noon at the Rosebud Battlefield State Park between Decker and Busby, Montana. The tour is hosted by Wyoming Archaeological Society, Sheridan-Johnson County Chapter.

Participants will tour the breastworks on Crook’s Hill and explore Packer’s Rocks. The route will then circle around Conical Hill and visit what is left of the Frederick Wilhelm Von Kollmar homestead site.

The non-resident park entrance fee is $6 per carload and is payable by cash only. No reservation needed. For more info on this tour please contact Jenny Aiello at jennyaiello1117@gmail.com.