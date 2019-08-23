SMH introduces new doctor

SHERIDAN — Christopher Prior is a new doctor of osteopathic medicine with Sheridan Memorial Hospital’s Internal Medicine practice.

He is originally from New York but has practiced the past six and a half years at the Sheridan Veterans Affairs Health Care System as a staff physician.

Prior will have a primary care focus in his new role with SMH, but he has special interest in sports medicine and a strong background in trauma/acute care.

His residency was in family practice and he ran a system of urgent care clinics in Colorado. He was also one of two physicians chosen for a fellowship in Primary Care Sports Medicine at the Uniformed Services University in Bethesda, Maryland.

Prior is a member of the Sheridan College School of Nursing Advisory Board, Sheridan County Soccer Association Board and the State of Wyoming Youth Soccer Board.

“My family is the most important part of my life,” he says. “My wife is a nurse and we love raising our three kids here. The outdoors, friendly people and small-town feel make this a safe and healthy place to raise our family and we love that.”