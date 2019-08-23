FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

SAGE to hold plein air painting class

SHERIDAN — SAGE Community Arts is holding a plein air painting class with local artist Jenny Wuerker starting Aug. 28 from 9 a.m. to noon. The class will continue for 5 weeks through Sept. 25.

All levels, from beginner to expert, are welcome, and each participant can work in the medium of their choice. Limited supplies are available at SAGE or participants can use their own materials.

The first class session will meet at SAGE, 21 W. Brundage St., and other class sessions may meet on location.

Class costs are $75 for SAGE members; $90 for non-members; and $50 for students. To register go to www.artinsheridan.com/classes or call 307-674-1970.

