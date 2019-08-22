SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Wednesday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance lift assist, 500 block Avoca Avenue, 3:35 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 1300 block South Thurmond Street, 7:16 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 2300 block Shirley Cove, 8:11 a.m.
• Motor accident with injury, Interstate 90, mile marker 27, 11:56 a.m.
• RMA assist, 1800 block Fort Road, 12:49 p.m.
• Smoke investigation, 800 block Bellevue Avenue, 5:42 p.m.
• RMA assist canceled en route, 600 block Long Drive, 7:04 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday
• Accident, I-90, mile marker 19, 11:50 a.m.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Wednesday
• No reports available at press time.
SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
Wednesday
• No admissions or dismissals reported.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Wednesday
• No reports available at press time.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Wednesday
• Suspicious vehicle, Wagon Box Road, 2:07 a.m.
• Livestock loose, Big Goose Road and Pierce Road, 2:32 a.m.
• Lost child, Coffeen Avenue, 8:23 a.m.
• Wyoming Highway Patrol assist, I-90 west bound mile marker 26, 11:48 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, Highway 193, 5:10 p.m.
• Warrant service, West 17th Street, 6:12 p.m.
• Citizen dispute, Metz Road, 7:06 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Murphy Gulch Road mile point 2.5, 7:16 p.m.
• DUI, citizen report, Dayton Street, 7:27 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Wednesday
• Joel T. Anderson, 24, Shell, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Joseph T. Brokenleg, 27, Arapahoe, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Travis J. Glasco, 31, Enumclaw, Washington, felony theft, receive/conceal/dispose of property, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Eugene M. Knode, 60, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Justin D. Schaff, 22, Clearfield, Utah, shoplifting, contempt of court/bench warrant, interference with an officer, possession of marijuana, circuit court; contempt of court/bench warrant, municipal court
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 64
Female inmate count: 11
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 5
Number of releases for the previous day: 4