Reports

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Wednesday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance lift assist, 500 block Avoca Avenue, 3:35 a.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 1300 block South Thurmond Street, 7:16 a.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 2300 block Shirley Cove, 8:11 a.m.

• Motor accident with injury, Interstate 90, mile marker 27, 11:56 a.m.

• RMA assist, 1800 block Fort Road, 12:49 p.m.

• Smoke investigation, 800 block Bellevue Avenue, 5:42 p.m.

• RMA assist canceled en route, 600 block Long Drive, 7:04 p.m.

 

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

• Accident, I-90, mile marker 19, 11:50 a.m.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Wednesday

• No reports available at press time.

 

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Wednesday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Wednesday

• No reports available at press time.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

• Suspicious vehicle, Wagon Box Road, 2:07 a.m.

• Livestock loose, Big Goose Road and Pierce Road, 2:32 a.m.

• Lost child, Coffeen Avenue, 8:23 a.m.

• Wyoming Highway Patrol assist, I-90 west bound mile marker 26, 11:48 a.m.

• Burglar alarm, Highway 193, 5:10 p.m.

• Warrant service, West 17th Street, 6:12 p.m.

• Citizen dispute, Metz Road, 7:06 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Murphy Gulch Road mile point 2.5, 7:16 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, Dayton Street, 7:27 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Wednesday

• Joel T. Anderson, 24, Shell, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Joseph T. Brokenleg, 27, Arapahoe, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Travis J. Glasco, 31, Enumclaw, Washington, felony theft, receive/conceal/dispose of property, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Eugene M. Knode, 60, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Justin D. Schaff, 22, Clearfield, Utah, shoplifting, contempt of court/bench warrant, interference with an officer, possession of marijuana, circuit court; contempt of court/bench warrant, municipal court

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 64

Female inmate count: 11

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 5

Number of releases for the previous day: 4

Aug. 22, 2019

About the Author:

The editorial staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan, Wyoming, and the surrounding region. News tips and information may be sent to news@thesheridanpress.com.

