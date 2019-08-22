FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Trailfest 2019 to benefit Sheridan Community Land Trust

SHERIDAN — Trailfest 2019, a non-competitive, family-friendly fun day of running, biking and yoga, will be held Aug. 24 from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Red Grade Trails.

Events will include contest and prizes for all ages. Prizes include a mountain bike from Sheridan Bicycle Company, trail shoes from Topo Athletic and a children’s package from Growing Goats.

The event is a fundraiser for Sheridan Community Land Trust. The cost is $30 for adults older than 13; $20 for children 13 and younger; or $70 for a family. Participants must register online at www.sheridanclt.org/trailfest. Registration includes a water bottle, SCLT sticker, event buff, event schedule, beer token for participants ages 21 and older and a meal ticket.

Those attending the event should bring their own chairs and yoga mats.

To find Red Grade Trails, follow State Highway 335 southwest out of Big Horn toward the mountains. Red Grade Trails are located at the base of the mountain about a mile after the pavement ends.

If using a navigation service, search Red Grade Trails or enter 23 Red Grade Road, Sheridan. Please park along the side of the road.

