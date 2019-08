SHERIDAN — The Hub on Smith will celebrate couples that have been married 50 years or more at a Golden Years Dinner, Aug. 31, in The Hub cafe. The social begins at 5 p.m. and dinner begins at 5:30 p.m.

The menu will include stuffed chicken, parmesan risotto, green beans almondine and cake. Special entertainment will be provided by Danielle Law.

Tickets are $15 for singles and $27 for a couple. Participants are asked to register and pre-pay at The Hub’s front desk by Aug. 27.