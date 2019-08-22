BNF Steering Committee to attend field trip

SHERIDAN — Bighorn National Forest managers and members of the Forest Plan Steering Committee will attend a field trip Aug. 28. The trip will begin at 9:30 a.m. at Shell Falls Visitor Center. The committee will tour locations of interest on the Medicine Wheel Ranger District.

Agenda topics for discussion include Shell Falls Visitor Center repowering project, the Shell Collaborative, landslide damage on the Bench Trail 184, recreation site analysis implementation and more. The meeting agenda is on the web at https://www.fs.usda.gov/main/bighorn/home.

The Forest Plan Steering Committee is comprised of Forest Service managers and local government representatives including county commissions, conservation districts, and state of Wyoming agencies. The committee was formed during revision of the forest plan and continues to help the U.S. Forest Service monitor the forest plan and project implementation. The committee meets twice a year.

For more information about the meeting or the committee, contact Dave Hogen at 307.548.5301 or david.hogen@usda.gov. More information about the Bighorn National Forest’s projects and activities can be found on the web at https://www.fs.usda.gov/main/bighorn/home.