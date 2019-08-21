Tough competition at Sheridan golf invite

SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School golf will host a two-day tournament, Aug. 22-23 at Kendrick Golf Course.

SHS usually hosts one home tournament each fall, attracting teams of all classifications in the region. This year most of the 4A East Conference will play at Sheridan this weekend, said SHS head coach Larry Martoglio. Campbell County, Thunder Basin, Kelly Walsh and Natrona high schools will participate in the tournament as they do each year.

Teams making the long drive that are not usually in attendance are Cheyenne East and Cheyenne Central high schools. This will be the last chance SHS golf will have to face this many 4A opponents until the Casper invite Sept. 12.

Martoglio said the Cheyenne schools are coming to Sheridan because Kendrick Golf Course is similar to Bell Nob Golf Course in Gillette, where state golf is being hosted this year.

Visiting coaches think Kendrick and Bell Nob have greater elevation changes due to the raised greens and tee boxes, Martoglio said. The ditches in fairways and water holes also provide unique challenges for golfers on the course.

This will give the Broncs and Lady Broncs an early test and get them used to playing with stiff competition.

Sheridan saw both teams from Gillette and Casper last week during the Cody/Powell Invite.

This will be the second weekend in a row with the top-four girls teams fielded in the same tournament. Martoglio said Sheridan, Kelly Walsh, Thunder Basin and Natrona are the top four girls teams in the state this year, giving the Lady Broncs another chance to face the teams they will be battling at state.

Sheridan will have an advantage this week, playing on its home course.

“We definitely have an advantage, I am hoping we can pull out a few more awards,” senior Hannah Detmer said. “I am very used to the course; it is the only course I play. It will be easier for the team.”

Being familiar with the course allows Detmer to know what shots she needs to hit to be successful on the course. Kendrick has fewer trees than other courses and some ditches that have blind shots, creating some unique challenges for golfers.

Junior Brayden James said the course knowledge will give the Broncs and Lady Broncs an early advantage, but there will be good players entering the tournament and Sheridan will need to play good golf to end in the top three teams.

This is the second tournament for Sheridan this fall season after competing in the Powell/Cody invite Aug. 16 – 17.

James said he thought the Broncs played well for the first tournament. Volunteer coach Kaelee Saner saw some good things from both teams, but there is still work to be done.

“I thought we showed up strong day one,” Saner said. “We were ready and excited. We had some personal bests. On the boy’s side, we had two in the 70s, which was exciting. Brayden has been there but it was nice to see Sean Sanders get there as well.”

The Broncs finished in fifth place as a team with two Broncs breaking the top 15. James finished sixth overall, shooting a 74 both days and Sanders finished 11th overall, shooting a 79 and a 76.

SHS girls ended fourth in the tournament, falling just short of their goal of ending in the top 3. Saner said the team lost mental traction on the second day, making a few mistakes and causing them to slide down one spot. Samantha Spielman was the top Lady Bronc golfer, finishing seventh overall after shooting an 81 and a 90. Detmer finished the tournament 17th overall, shooting a 92 and a 99.

Libby Gardner, Katie Jorgensen, Jada Manning and Izzy Laird each finished 19-22nd overall respectively.