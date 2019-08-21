Warning! If you are sick of reading about me braising meats, read no further. The saga continues and I’m still not tired of it. When you have a nearly 2 year old and an eight-month pregnant wife, you try and make your life easier by making easier things.

Hence, braising a ton of beef.

Plus it is easy on the wallet so it is a win/win scenario.

I have always been a fan of the flavor of beef stroganoff but hate the thought of chewy strips of steak littered throughout. Maybe my mother just always bought a chuck roast, sliced it into strips and browned it. Because before tonight, I literally had never tasted tender beef in a stroganoff. It was the worst part of the whole dish.

I was in Costco and they were running a sale on chuck roast and the idea popped into my head. Why not braise it the day before for a super long time, refrigerate it, cut it into strips and use that instead of rubber beef?

Two days later I found myself simmering my braised chuck roast chunks in some beef stock, Worcestershire sauce, basil and thyme. Doing it this way cuts out all resemblances of chewy beef. My teeth were cutting though the savory dish like a foot in hot Bermuda sand.

But — there were no strips. It pretty much turned into pot roast stroganoff. And let me tell you, it was divine.

Knowing now there was no hope in keeping the strip shape I would have made everything in one day. Plop the chuck roast in a Le Creuset around noon, take it out around 5 p.m. and get to work on the rest of the recipe. By 6 p.m. you are eating like a king with very limited effort involved.

And that’s the name of the game these days, low effort, high flavor meals.

Heck, when the snow starts flying this meal will make even more sense. If you pop over to my house, you might just find a well-traveled snow path to my cleaned-off grill in below zero temperatures.

Beef stroganoff

1 chuck roast, braised

8 ounces fresh mushrooms, sliced

2 medium onions, thinly sliced

1 garlic clove, finely chopped

1/4 cup butter

1 1/2 cups beef stock

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon dried basil

1/2 teaspoon thyme

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1/4 cup flour

1 1/2 cups sour cream

1 package hot cooked egg noodles

1. Cook mushrooms, onions and garlic in butter in 10-inch skillet over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until onions are tender; remove from skillet.

2. Place braised beef in same skillet and stir in 1 cup of the broth, the salt and Worcestershire sauce. Heat to boiling; reduce heat. Cover and simmer 15 minutes.

3. Stir remaining 1/2 cup broth into flour; stir into beef mixture. Add onion mixture; heat to boiling, stirring constantly. Boil and stir 1 minute. Stir in sour cream; heat until hot (do not boil). Serve over noodles.

4. Enjoy!