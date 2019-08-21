32nd annual Story Days Aug. 23-25

STORY — The 32nd annual Story Days will take place Aug. 23-25, and the Story Days committee has chosen the Woman’s Club Centennial as the theme for its celebration.

Following the parade, which begins at 10 a.m. on Aug. 24, the Story Woman’s Club will be serving a luncheon of pulled pork sandwiches and hot dogs with homemade pies and cupcakes for dessert. The Club will also sell 100th anniversary T-shirts, mugs and raffle tickets for a quilt made by the Cultural Arts Committee of the Story Woman’s Club as well as a 50/50 raffle.

The 2019 Story Days cook-off will also be Aug. 24 with cooking starting at 9 a.m. and judging starting at 3 p.m. Participants may enter at www.storywyoming.com and compete for cash prizes of $1,200, $600 and $200.

In addition to honoring the Woman’s Club and the cook-off, there will be live music, a car show, games for children, vendors and horseshoe and volleyball tournaments.

For a complete list of this year’s Story Days events and activities, see www.storywyoming.org or Facebook/Story Days.