Interacting with art continues at Expressions Gallery

SHERIDAN — The Interacting With Art series continues at the Expressions Gallery with Sally LaBore on Aug. 29 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

LaBore is an established and well-known local artist who draws much of her inspiration from horseback rides through the Bighorns. She works in multiple mediums ranging from pastel to watercolor to oil paintings. Her work usually focuses on local sceneries, flora and fauna, portraits and pet portraits. She has studied with Phyllis Wyatt, Bill Wright, Geoff Parker, Ned Jacobs, Danna Hildebrand and several others.

The Expressions Gallery and the Interacting With Art events are free and open to the public.

For more information about the artists, exhibitions or receptions please contact Wanda Kerns at 307-673-2878 or email at artistic7expressions@gmail.com. Expressions Gallery is located at 645 Broadway St.