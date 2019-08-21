Acme Road closed starting Monday

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Public Works Department has announced that County Road 1260, Acme Road, will be closed beginning Monday. This road will remain closed for the duration of a subsidence mitigation project, with estimated completion at the end of October 2019. Barricades and road closure signs will be in place and detour signs will direct drivers around the project.

The detour route will be along County Road 106, Kleenburn Road.

Barnum Construction of Buffalo will be the contractor on site. Questions may be directed to Dan Adams, Project Manager, at 406-459-0546 or Ken Muller, Sheridan County Engineer, at 307-675-2420.