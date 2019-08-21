42nd Street coming to WYO Aug. 29

SHERIDAN — One of Broadway’s most classic and beloved tales, 42nd Street, comes to the big screen at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center Aug. 29 beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Filmed in 2018 at London’s Theatre Royal, the production is directed by the original author of the show, Mark Bramble. This extravaganza is full of crowd-pleasing tap dances, popular musical theater standards (Lullaby of Broadway, We’re in the Money, 42nd Street) and show-stopping ensemble production numbers.

Tickets are $16 for adults and $11 for students and are on sale now at the WYO box office and online at www.wyotheater.com.