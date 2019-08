Guide to Sheridan County schools

Explore the Sheridan County schools’ directories and schedules.

Sheridan County School District 1

www.sheridan.k12.wy.us

• Big Horn Elementary School, 333 Highway 335, Big Horn, 307-672-3497

• Big Horn Middle School, 333 Highway 335, Big Horn, 307-674-8190

• Big Horn High School, 333 Highway 335, Big Horn, 307-674-8190

• Slack Elementary School, 562 County Road 144, Parkman, 307-655-2460

• Tongue River Elementary School, 1351 Dayton St., Ranchester, 307-655-2206

• Tongue River Middle School, 1251 Dayton St., Ranchester, 307-655-9533

• Tongue River High School, 1150 Highway 14, Dayton, 307-655-2236

Key dates

Aug. 19 — First day of school

Sept. 2 — No school, Labor Day

Nov. 27-28 — Thanksgiving break

Dec. 23-Jan. 6 — Christmas break

March 16-19 — Spring break

May 25 — No school, Memorial Day

May 29 — Last day of school

Sheridan County School District 2

www.scsd2.com

• Henry A. Coffeen Elementary School, 1053 S. Sheridan Ave., Sheridan, 307- 674-9333

• Highland Park Elementary School, 2 Mydland Road, Sheridan, 307-672-2113

• Meadowlark Elementary School, 1410 DeSmet Ave., Sheridan, 307-672-3786

• Sagebrush Elementary School, 1685 Hillpond Drive, Sheridan, 307-672-9059

• Story Elementary School, 103 Fish Hatchery Road, Story, 307-683-2316

• Woodland Park Elementary School, 1010 E. Woodland Park Road, Sheridan, 307-674-7937

• Sheridan Junior High School, 500 Lewis St., Sheridan, 307-672-9745

• John C. Schiffer Collaborative School, 3059 Coffeen Ave., Sheridan, 307-673-8730

• Sheridan High School, 1056 Long Drive, Sheridan, 307-672-2495

Key dates

Aug. 27 — First day of school

Sept. 2 — No school, Labor Day

Oct. 14 — No school, teacher in-service day

Nov. 8 — No school, parent/ teacher conferences

Nov. 27-29 — Thanksgiving break

Dec. 23-Jan. 3 — Christmas break

Jan. 17 — No school, teacher in-service day

Feb. 21 — No school, parent/teacher conferences

March 23-27 — Spring break

May 25 — No school, Memorial Day

May 29 — Last day of school

Sheridan County School District 3

www.sheridan3.com

• Arvada Elementary School, 211 Main St., Arvada, 307-758-4412

• Clearmont Elementary School, 1600 Meade St., Clearmont, 307-758-4412

• Arvada-Clearmont Junior High School, 1600 Meade St., Clearmont, 307-758-4412

• Arvada-Clearmont High School, 1600 Meade St., Clearmont, 307-758-4412

Key dates

Aug. 19 — First day of school

Sept. 2 — No school, Labor Day

Nov. 27-Dec. 1 — Thanksgiving break

Dec. 21-Jan. 5 — Christmas break

April 8-14 — Spring break

May 21 — Last day of school

Sheridan College

www.sheridan.edu

1 Whitney Way, 675-0505

Key dates

Aug. 26 — Classes begin

Sept. 2 — No classes, Labor Day

Oct. 14-15 — No classes, fall break

Nov. 27-29 — Thanksgiving break

Dec. 13 — Last day of classes in 2018

Jan. 20 — Classes begin for new semester

March 16-20 — Spring break

May 8 — Last day of classes for spring semester

Private schools

• Holy Name Catholic School, 121 South Connor St., 672-2021, www.hncswy.org

• Martin Luther Grammar School, 1325 Burton St., 674-6434, www.sheridanmlgs.blogspot.com

Specialty schools

• NSI Academy, 5 Lane Lane, 674-6878, www.normativeservices.com

• Wyoming Girls School, 3500 Big Horn Ave., 674-7476, www.dfsweb.wyo.gov/social-services/ wyominggirls-school

Editor’s note: Check out back-to-school features, supply lists and more in our annual special section, available in the Aug. 17 edition of The Sheridan Press or in our online edition.