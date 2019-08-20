Wyoming news briefs

Cody man arrested on child porn charge

CODY (WNE) — A Cody man is charged with distributing and possessing child pornography, a felony carrying a minimum five year prison sentence.

Carl Watts, 35, was documented possessing and posting on social media site Tumblr six different photos that constitute as blatant child pornography.

When talking to the special agent with the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation in October 2018, Watts, “began to cry” recalling re-posting images of child pornography about 50 times in the past, the agent said.

Watts was also allegedly found with 289 images related to the sexual exploitation of children on his Dell desktop computer. From this batch 15 identified child victims of sexual exploitation were found.

Among the group of photos he uploaded one contained an identified child victim, while the other children were unknown. The children in these photos were aged 5-12-years old.

An agent said of the photos submitted, Watts also uploaded five that would be considered child erotica. He did not receive payment for uploading any of the photos, he said.

In conversation with Watts, he admitted to “re-blogging” porn of underage girls performing sexual acts with bananas.

Watts was arrested July 13 and booked into the Park County Detention Center, where he still remains.

After appearing in circuit court Waters set his bond at $25,000 cash-only. Watts could receive up to 12 years in prison and $10,000 for his alleged crimes.

He will return to court Aug. 28 for a preliminary hearing.

Missing woman’s vehicle found

PINEDALE (WNE) — The vehicle driven by a missing Green River woman was found Sunday. Aug. 18, in Fremont County. Aubree Shanae Corona, 28, remains missing.

Investigators from Sublette and Fremont counties responded to the Leeds Creek area in Fremont County. The 2005 Chevy Avalanche Corona was reported to be driving when she went missing was located on a non-traveled road in that area.

There was no indication of Corona’a location. However, detectives are working the scene for clues. Corona was still listed as a missing person on Monday afternoon.

“This new discovery is a step toward finding Aubree; however, until she is found we are urging the public to come forward if you have any information regarding her whereabouts,” a press release from the Sublette County Sheriff’s Department reported.

The investigation first became active on July 15.

Corona had left her party which had been camping near New Fork Lake on July 13 and became turned around.

A logger reported seeing her on Union Pass and was helping her into Dubois. When he looked back, Shanae Corona and the vehicle were gone.

Corona is still listed as a missing person.

She is 5 feet, 8 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes and weighs about 190 pounds.

Yellowstone fire danger rises to ‘high’

POWELL (WNE) — The fire danger level for Yellowstone National Park is now considered high.

There are no fire restrictions currently in place in the park. Campfires are only permitted within established fire rings in campgrounds and some backcountry campsites, the National Park Service said. All campfires must be cold to the touch before abandoning.

On Sunday, a new lightning-caused wildland fire was detected approximately 1 mile west of Dunraven Pass. The 0.1-acre Carnelian Fire is smoldering in an area that last burned in 1988, according to a Monday news release from the National Park Service.

The Park Service said crews are monitoring the fire, and smoke may be visible from the park road. There are no area, campsite, or trail closures at this time.

“The Greater Yellowstone area is a fire-adapted ecosystem,” the Park Service said. “Fire plays an important role in maintaining the health of this area’s wildlife habitat and vegetation.”