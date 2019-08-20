Red Cross and VOANR assist family after house fire

SHERIDAN — Red Cross of Wyoming and Volunteers of America Northern Rockies are providing assistance to a family of three who lost their house to a fire Aug. 19.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by Sheridan Fire-Rescue.

The Sheridan Police Department, Goose Valley Fire Department, SFR, Rocky Mountain Ambulance and Montana-Dakota Utilities responded to the fire on 8th Street Monday. SFR Chief Gary Harnish said no civilians were injured but one firefighter sustained a burn on his hand.

Red Cross Disaster Program Manager Gehrig Haberstock said ARC is providing financial assistance for the family, including the cost of a hotel and other needs like transportation and food.

Haberstock said a Red Cross caseworker will help the family connect to local resources depending on continued needs.