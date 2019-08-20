R&R: Regs and relaxation

It’s always a joy returning to the office after a backpacking trip because usually during the summer someone else has also recently returned from or is planning a backpacking trip in the near future. The office is alive with chatter about a sea of pine trees and no civilization in sight. Summer is truly the most wonderful time of the year.

Backpacking the Bighorn Mountains is a gift; anyone who has traversed the Wyoming wilderness would agree. It’s a phenomenon to have the ability to jet off any path and stake claim to the area for a few nights without paying for a spot or setting up camp on open ground.

Dispersed camping, while becoming a slight issue in the Bighorns, is a privilege Wyoming provides its citizens and visitors. The U.S. Forest Service provides a statewide map to help direct those less familiar with the area to dispersed campsites. While only a few are featured, it’s a starting point to great adventures.

The Bighorn Mountain interactive map points you to the Battle Park Trailhead. Fees are simply a donation and permits only include a free, but necessary, Cloud Peak Wilderness permit obtained before you leave at your local USFS office.

People are more than eager to share their knowledge of how to follow the rules while backpacking. We’re fortunate to have minimal barriers to our outdoor adventures, but a few remain in place to preserve our beautiful public land and keep the restrictions at a minimum.

• No open fires above 9,200 feet. Fires below 9,200 feet but still within the Cloud Peak Wilderness must be made in a way to preserve and maintain the soil composition in the area. Keep those fires 300 feet away from water sources, too.

• Leave No Trace principles apply, including packing out any waste. That includes, as of 2013 in the West and Middle Ten Sleep drainages, solid human waste. Gross, but necessary to keep our forests healthy and enjoyable for those visiting after you.

• Enjoy the journey. Don’t be so eager to reach the destination that you shortcut a switchback trail. Breathe it in and take the extra steps to preserve the land.

• Leave the wheels at home. Don’t use anything that has a wheel to help cart your equipment up and down the mountain. The fun of the trip is testing your body’s ability to pack your items in and out on your back.

• Steer clear of water when it comes to setting up camp and tethering pack animals. Don’t tether animals to trees for longer periods of time than it takes to set up or take down your campsite.

All these requirements and other suggestions and maps can be found where I sourced the list, on the forest service website. Each wilderness area has unique regulations, so make sure you’re following the right rules when traversing the land you own in Wyoming or surrounding states this summer.

Enjoy the regulations and relaxation in the blessed Bighorns.