Press to host annual tailgate party

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Press is kicking off fall sports with its second annual tailgate party Aug. 28 from 6:30-8 p.m.

At the party, sports fans will have the opportunity to meet football athletes and coaches from the Sheridan Broncs, Big Horn Rams and Tongue River Eagles, then pick up complimentary copies of the “Football Capital” magazine and the fall sports section.

No tailgate is complete without food, so The Press staff will be grilling burgers and hotdogs, served alongside chips and soft drinks, courtesy of Albertsons.

The party will be held in the newspaper’s parking lot, located at 144 Grinnell Plaza, and is free and open to the public.

Caitlin Addlesperger started writing for The Sheridan Press as a 15-year-old youth reporter and continued her career as a college intern and then staff reporter. After nearly a decade spent in the writing, editing and marketing worlds in Italy and New York, she is back at The Press as the director of special projects, a role in which she aims to connect the newspaper with the community. Email Caitlin at caitlin.addlesperger@thesheridanpress.com.

