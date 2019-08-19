Local Briefs

Mental Health Summit coming Aug. 29

SHERIDAN — This year’s Mental Health Summit, entitled Community Mental Health Partnerships to Support Transitioning Service Members, will take place Aug. 29 from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Cornerstone Community Church in Sheridan.

The summit is open to all participants but is specifically directed toward mental health professionals and other community care providers.

Participants are encouraged to RSVP to Dr. Vivianne Tran at Vivianne.Tran@VA.gov. The deadline for registration is Aug. 22.

For those who cannot attend the Summit, the morning sessions will be streamed live.

Cornerstone Community Church is located at 4351 Big Horn Ave.

Concerts in the Park to end 2019 season Tuesday

SHERIDAN — Concerts in the Park wraps up its 2019 season Tuesday with Nashville recording artists Crossroad Station.

The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. at the bandshell in Kendrick Park.

These musicians have blended country, rock and blues influences to craft their own guitar driven sound. More information about the band and samples of their music can be found at their website: www.crossroadstation.com.

Falls Prevention Class at TRVCC Dayton

DAYTON — Tongue River Valley Community Center in Dayton will present a Falls Prevention Class Aug. 20. Lunch will be served at noon and the presentation will begin at 12:30 p.m.

The class will be led by Dr. Rita Cherni-Smith, nurse practitioner Judy McDowell and physical therapist Liz Rossa.

Participants will learn how to respect their own personal risk for falls and how to protect themselves from falls.

The presentation is free and open to the public. However, participants are asked to register for lunch and the class at 307-655-9419.