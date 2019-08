BERKELEY, Calif. — Chase Palmer Aplin recently received his Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Engineering and Operations Research from the University of California at Berkeley.

He is currently employed at Edwards Lifesciences working as an industrial engineer in global logistics.

Aplin is the son of Tom Aplin and Maureen Meehan Aplin of Laguna Niguel, California, and the grandson of Patrick and Maurita Meehan of Sheridan.