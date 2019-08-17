Lightning fire in Kid Creek contained

CROW AGENCY, Mont. — Crow Agency Fire and Aviation responded to a small lightning fire near the Kid Creek fuels management unit Aug. 15.

Randy Pretty On Top with Crow Agency Forestry and Wildland Fire Management said the fire is contained and crews are in the process of cleaning up.

Two engines and a helicopter responded to the lightning strike that ignited less than an acre of hilltop timber.

Crews removed loads of brush to lessen the potential fire hazard around Makpas Avenue and cleared long grass and a fallen tree near Crow Fair.

Crow Agency contained two small fires Aug. 11, one human-caused fire on Sawyer’s Loop and a lightning fire at South Mission Buttes. Crews also responded to a half-acre fire on Sawyer’s Loop Aug. 12.

Bureau of Indian Affairs engines and firefighters from Minnesota, South Dakota and Oklahoma are in the area this weekend to assist with patrols during Crow Fair.

Fire danger is very high at Little Bighorn Battlefield and Moderate in the Wolf Mountains.