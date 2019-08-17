Four agencies involved in search and rescue operation

BIGHORN MOUNTAINS — An adult male suffered a medical emergency in the Cloud Peak Wilderness Friday, according to the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office received a request from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office at approximately 9:45 a.m. Friday to assist in a search and rescue operation for an adult male who was dealing with medical issues near Lake Meade in the Cloud Peak Wilderness, Lt. Levi Dominguez said.

The male subject was at Cloud Peak Reservoir Friday afternoon and search and rescue teams tried to reach him and his party using four-wheelers, Dominguez said. Crews attempted to reach him to assess the situation and remove him from the area.

Rocky Mountain Ambulance, Story Volunteer Fire Department, Johnson County Search and Rescue and Sheridan County Search and Rescue are assisting with the incident as of 2 p.m. Friday.

Dominguez said radio reports from RMA crews referred to “the male and his party,” but could not confirm if the man is alone or with others.