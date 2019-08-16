From one family to another

SHERIDAN — Nettie Campros spent 26 years getting to know people, learning about Sheridan history and making her mark on the community as an employee at Goose Creek Transit. She retired from the organization Aug. 4.

Campros moved to Sheridan from Missoula in 1978. It took some time to learn to enjoy the area, she said, but she appreciates being out of the mountains where she can watch sunrises and sunsets in wide open spaces. Campros said being a driver was her favorite job because by getting to know customers, she was exposed to a well of knowledge about Sheridan history.

She transitioned out of driving and into the Goose Creek office as a dispatcher and scheduler in 2001.

She said it was fulfilling to direct people who needed help to appropriate resources and assistance, and to work with the Goose Creek team.

The changes and growth the organization underwent during her time there make her proud to see the Goose Creek buses driving around town, she said.

“It was truly a family atmosphere,” she said.

Campros said when the transportation center transitioned to using computer systems in 2007, it helped the organization grow and increased output.

The Sheridan Senior Center provides invaluable services and any employee who goes to work there should be dedicated to serving the public, Campros said.

While there are positives and negatives to every workplace, the employee always benefits from helping others, she said.

“We work because we have to,” she said. “But we also have to get enjoyment out of it.”

Steve Ainslie, transportation director, said it was a pleasure and joy to work with Campros.

“She never had a bad day,” he said.

Campros said a caring attitude, patience, respect and a service-oriented personality are crucial to serving elderly communities.

Now that she has retired, Campros is relocating to Idaho to be near her family. She hopes to leave behind a legacy of commitment to her work and community.