SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Wednesday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1100 block Avoca Court, 10:02 a.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Wednesday

• No reports available at press time.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Wednesday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Wednesday

• Suspicious vehicle, West Second Street, 12:36 a.m.

• Drugs/possession, North Main Street, 12:48 a.m.

• Suspicious person, Broadway Street, 9:29 a.m.

• Warrant service, Avoca Avenue, 9:41 a.m.

• Warrant service, East Works Street, 10:29 a.m.

• Suspicious person, Brooks Street, 10:33 a.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 10:47 a.m.

• Welfare check, Fourth Avenue East, 10:56 a.m.

• Citizen flag down, Coffeen Avenue, 11 a.m.

• Mental subject, North Main Street, 11:12 a.m.

• Accident, Mydland Road, 11:54 a.m.

• Welfare check, East Burkitt Street, 12:29 p.m.

• Removal of subject, East Eighth Street, 1:26 p.m.

• Removal of subject, First West Parkway, 1:57 p.m.

• Animal welfare, Coffeen Avenue, 2:07 p.m.

• Animal incident, South Main Street, 2:26 p.m.

• Found property, Kendrick Park, 3:39 p.m.

• Neighborhood dispute, Marion Court, 2:46 p.m.

• Animal incident, South Jefferson Street, 3:09 p.m.

• Theft cold, Coffeen Avenue, 3:37 p.m.

• Damaged property, Brooks Street, 3:47 p.m.

• Warrant service, West 12th Street, 4:06 p.m.

• Welfare check, North Brooks Street, 4:21 p.m.

• Burglary cold, Lewis Street, 4:38 p.m.

• Animal welfare, Marion Street, 5:49 p.m.

• Cold threats, Bowman Avenue, 5:51 p.m.

• DUI citizen report, Interstate 90 west bound, 6:17 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 7:42 p.m.

• Bar check, Sugarland Drive, 8:08 p.m.

• Bar check, Sugarland Drive, 8:08 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance Coffeen Avenue, 9:15 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 9:21 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 9:48 p.m.

• DUI citizen report, Sheridan Avenue, 10:05 p.m.

• Found property, Ponderosa Drive, 9:56 p.m.

• K-9 request, East Brundage Lane, 10:31 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue 10:51 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

• Assist agency, Highway 87, 7:05 a.m.

• Neighborhood dispute, Red Cloud Drive, 12:44 p.m.

• Harassment, Mountain Home Road, 1:49 p.m.

• Motorist assist, Big Goose Road Highway 331 mile marker 7, 7:26 p.m.

• Motorist assist, East Fifth Street and East Ridge Road, 9:49 p.m.

• Assist agency, East Brundage Lane, 11:01 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Wednesday

• Shannon D. Bargar, 45, Ranchester, DUI, battery, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Byron K. Bends, 59, Sheridan, DUI, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by WHP

• Brandon L. Bowers, 24, Buffalo, breach of peace, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Colby L. Bowers, 25, Morrill, Nebraska, unlawful contact, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Wahelah F. Castro, 27, Wyola, Montana, elude an officer, compulsory auto insurance, driving under suspension, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Samuel W. Haskett, 21, Billings Montana, DUI, circuit court, arrested by WHP

• Robin R. Higlet, 47, Clanicy, Montana, DUI, circuit court, arrested by WHP

• Caleb M. Ives, 20, Billings, Montana, interference with officer, minor in possession of alcohol, circuit court, arrested bu SCSO

• Brittany C. Johnson, 23, Buffalo, crossing the centerline, DUI, circuit court, arrested by WHP

• Tina M. Martinez, 38, Ranchester, battery, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 66

Female inmate count: 13

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 9

Number of releases for the previous day: 2